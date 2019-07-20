Eclipse season is always rocky, so Leo season couldn't have come at a better time. Perhaps I'm being biased — considering each astrological season is completely unique to each individual person — but if you're not feeling like yourself this season, there's no need to worry because you're certainly not alone. Leo season 2019 will likely be the worst if your zodiac sign is Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn, but it's important to consider your personal placements before you assume the end is near.

Remember, these are general predictions of the month ahead, so you should read both your sun sign and ascendant horoscope to get a full understanding of what the month ahead holds. Personally, I always find my ascendant sign horoscope to be more accurate, but to each their own.

Leo is a fire sign, which means those with personal planets (i.e. sun, moon, ascendant, Venus, Mars) in fire signs Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius, will naturally thrive during this astrological season. The element fire is also compatible with the element air, so those with personal planets in air signs (i.e. Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius) will likely feel as though a weight has been lifted, compared to the way they felt all throughout Cancer season. Unfortunately, the earth signs may feel the wrath this season — but, like I said, don't panic until you consider the rest of your birth chart.

Recognizing the zodiac archetypes and the essence behind each astrological season is always important. For instance, Mercury-ruled Gemini season taught you how to brainstorm, communicate, and utilize the resources all around you. Then, Cancer season helped you look inward and taught you how to use your words in order to make your emotional needs a priority. Now, Leo season is here to bring you closer to your inner child and the things that bring you joy. So what's not to love about Leo season?

Here's what's in store for the earth signs starting July 22 through Aug. 23:

Taurus: This Is Your Nesting Season

Bad news first, Taurus? OK, so you could be feeling a bit moodier than usual during this time, but instead of dwelling on it, why not spend some time doing what brings you comfort? With the sun beaming through your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundation this season, your humble abode will be your priority. This, of course, includes your nosy family members, nostalgic homemade meals, and your favorite pair of pajamas. Can't be that bad, right? The only downside to this is you could be sulking in your feels because this area of your chart has everything to do with your emotional world.

Virgo: You're Working Behind The Scenes

You're getting sleepier, Virgo. Leo season might feel a bit like a drag —considering this area of your chart has everything to do with your subconscious mind and literal dream state — but this astrological season is simply asking you to get some much-needed rest. With the sun igniting your dreamy 12th house of closure, karma, and all things behind the scenes this season, you'll likely be mentally and physically exhausted... with good reason! With your birthday season around the corner, this area of your chart marks the final phase before your solar return. So if there's something you need to let go of or perhaps someone you need to forgive, take advantage of this time to do so.

Capricorn: You're Undergoing Intense Transformation

Hang in there, Capricorn. With Pluto, Saturn, and the South Node hovering over your sign, this year has probably been nothing short of emotionally turbulent for you, but it's important to remember that the universe always has your best interests at heart. Leo is ruled by the sun, and with the sun shedding light on your haunted eighth house of sex, transformation, and intimate unions this season, you'll likely see the effects of your spiritual evolution firsthand. Themes related to power, sexuality, taboo, and shared resources will likely be prominent during this time.