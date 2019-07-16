If you're reading this, you officially survived Cancer season, so give yourself a well-deserved pat on the back. Nothing against my fellow crabs, but Cancer season really did a number on us this year. Luckily, Leo season 2019 will be the best for these zodiac signs and boy, do they deserve it: Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. Cancer season was nothing short of challenging, given the back-to-back eclipses — not to mention the emotional catharsis we experienced individually and collectively — but onwards and upwards. Leo is ruled by the sun, and its majestic rays are a symbol of your inner child.

It's no coincidence Leo season kicks off when school is out for the summer and the sun is shining as bright as ever. Truth is, the essence of this fixed fire sign has everything to do with your authenticity and unique light. Leo is a representation of the ego and the soul's greatest purpose. It's who you are without society's conditioning and the undeniable influence of your surroundings. It's the butterflies you feel when you fall in love, and the sound of your childhood best friend's contagious laughter.

Leo season is about being completely, fearlessly, and unapologetically yourself. So whether you're an aspiring performer with a passion for expressing yourself or simply just a big kid at heart who loves to have fun, now is the time to do so. Sounds silly, but Leo season always feels like a month-long recess from the heavens, so don't be afraid to tap into your inner child during this time. Besides, even adults deserve to take a break every once in a while, right? You're never too old to play, especially if doing so brings a smile to your face. So have fun and feel free to do something that brings you joy.

Here's what's in store for the fire signs this astrological season:

Aries: It's Time To Come Out Of Your Shell

Can you see the light, Aries? The worst is officially over, and you made it. With the sun beaming through your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundation during Cancer season, you were probably overwhelmed with feels, and perhaps even family turmoil... but that was then, and this is now, Aries. With the sun beaming through your expressive fifth house of joy, romance, and creativity this season, you'll be glowing with pride and sparkling charisma. Single rams might even kick off a steamy love affair during this time, too.

Leo: It's A Blessed Solar Revolution

Cheers to another trip around the sun, Leo! Aside from the fact that it's your birthday season, this is equivalent to a cosmic rebirth from the heavens. What's on your bucket list this year? What are your dreams made of? With the sun in your secretive 12th house of closure, karma, and all things behind the scenes this past month, you might not have had any choice but to face your demons and let go of what is no longer serving you. Cancer season was not a walk in the park for you, but that goes without saying. The sun is now beaming over your first house of self, and you're ready for your big debut. So shine bright like the diamond you are.

Sagittarius: You're Taking A Walk On The Wild Side

Ready for your next adventure, Sagittarius? The sun is officially beaming through your expansive ninth house of education, travel, higher learning, and personal philosophy this season, which means it's time for you to venture into unknown territory. The essence of Cancer made you look deep within yourself and emotionally transform from the inside out. So if you were carrying toxic emotions like luggage, Cancer season was about letting them go once and for all. Leo season, on the other hand, is for celebrating your unique truth and seizing the day. Carpe diem, Sagittarius.