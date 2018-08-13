Labor Day weekend always has this sense of urgency to it. It is the final hurrah of the summer season. It's like our last chance to take in the sun, sand, and surf that we all love. Luckily, we get a three day weekend to do it all, so for everything you weren't able to cross off your summer bucket list, now is the time. Get your friends together for a weekend away, and pack away some last-minute Labor Day essentials.

We didn't expect summer to fly by so quickly, so I don't know about you, but I'm personally scrambling to fit everything fun in the sun in my remaining days. That means planning my epic Labor Day weekend vacay now. Though, those lazy days of summer has us doing everything so last-minute, and waiting until then can create some major stress, which is not the summer way. That's why even the ultimate procrastinator will be all set with these nine last-minute essentials to pack away for your weekend of fun. It's like the perfect summer kit full of everything you need for the beach, hanging by the pool, and going out with your entire squad. Now, that the packing is done, all you need to do is have the most epic Labor Day weekend ever, and say, "sea you soon" to summer.

1 Mini Meisters Are Necessary For Any End Of Summer Bash Jägermeister Mini Meisters $9.99 The Liquor Barn If you're 21 or over, you'll want to cheers to the end of summer with your besties and some refreshments. It's clear these cute mini Jägermeister bottles are ready to get the party started. They're easy to pack in your bag to bring along and share the fun with your whole squad Buy Now

2 This Lightweight Towel Will Keep The Sand Away Mahalo Beach Towel $59 Tesalate When you're headed to the beach, the first thing you think to pack is a beach towel. I'm obsessed with these from Tesalate. Not only do they come in cute AF patterns and designs, but they're super lightweight and don't take up much room in your beach bag. All towels come in this AbsorbLite fabric that dries quickly and also keeps sand away. When you're going through your bag a week later, you won't find a ton of sand at the bottom of it. (I'll cheers to that!) Buy Now

3 Comfy Floral Pants Are A Must To Rock On The Boardwalk Women's Floral Print Tie Wide Leg Front Pants — Xhilaration™ $11.49 Target I love soft pants in the summertime. They're comfy AF and don't stick to your legs when it's super hot out. That's why I love these floral pants from Target. Not only do they make the perfect statement with a simple button down, tank, or over your swimsuit, but they're light and easy to pack when you're putting things in your suitcase last-minute. Buy Now

4 This Dress Will Protect You From The Sun Lulu Dress $88 Mott50 You'll need a dress to put on over your bathing suit when you're headed to the beach last-minute. Not only is this one super comfy and cute, but according to the product description, it will also protect you from the sun. Everything from this line has some added sun protection, so if you burn easily, you'll love the extra UPF50 that comes with this dress. (Those harsh summer rays are one thing you can't wait to say goodbye to.) Buy Now

5 Vibrant Sunglasses Will Make A Statement In Your Selfies Traveler By Toms Sunglasses $68 Toms Sunglasses are a must. Without them, you'll be squinting in your Labor Day weekend photos, and you don't want that. When picking out the right shades, you want something with a pop of color that adds to that carefree summer feeling, and these red sunglasses from Toms do just that. You'll definitely want to take a few sunglasses selfies in these. Buy Now

6 This Romper Is Perfect For Both Day And Night Plans Georgie Red Romper $32 Tobi This romper will look cute AF over your swimsuit when you're headed to the beach or the pool. Then, at night, pair it with some great heels and earrings for a killer evening look when you go out with your girls. With an outfit that works perfect for both day and night, packing will be easier for the last-minute gal. Buy Now

7 These Statement Earrings Will Glam Up Any Outfit Hassle The Tassel Black Earrings $12 Tobi When you're packing last-minute, you want to make it super simple to avoid the drama of over-packing. That's why these earrings will be total lifesavers. No need to pack both a beach dress and a going out outfit. When you have these earrings, you'll be able to instantly glam up that summer dress you wore to the beach earlier in the day, so it's ready to wear to the bars with your girls. No hassle when you have these tassels! Buy Now

8 You Can't Forget The Sunscreen Complexion Rescue Defense™ Radiant Protective Veil $39 bareMinerals The one thing you cannot forget to pack for your Labor Day weekend trip is the sunscreen. When it comes to your face, you want to get something extra protective. That's where this bareMinerals face cream comes into play. It not only has SPF 30 to fight the UV rays, but also protects your skin from the strong blue light on your phone. Who knew your phone could be a problem? Well, it's not anymore when you have this packed away, so bring on the selfies. Buy Now