The drama surrounding singer Lana Del Rey this week has yet to come to an end. Following a letter she posted on Instagram on May 21, titled "Question for culture," many social media users were upset that she called out singers like Ariana Grande and Beyoncé in her rant. Now, Lana Del Rey seemingly unfollowed Ariana Grande on Instagram after posting her note.

ICYMI, Del Rey's note began by asking fans, "Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f***ing, cheating, etc — can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money – or whatever I want – without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse??????”

The comments incited a swift reaction, with many fans on Twitter and Instagram calling Del Rey's note harmful, especially for women of color. Because nearly all of the artists Del Rey was contrasting herself from in the note are women of color (with Grande as the sole exception), several fans called out the unchecked white privilege in the message. Del Rey clarified in a comment to fans that she meant no harm: "Bro. This is sad to make it about a WOC issue when I’m talking about my favorite singers. I could’ve literally said anyone but I picked my favorite f*cking people."

She followed up on Friday, May 22 with another note to her Instagram, revealing that she had spoken to Grande about the note. "Despite the feedback I've heard from several people that I've mentioned in a complimentary way, whether it be Ariana or Doja Cat — I want to say that I remain firm in my clarity and stance," she wrote, reaffirming that the point of her post was to express the importance of advocating for "more delicate women."

Now, it's looking like Del Rey unfollowed Grande after revealing that she had gotten "feedback" from her former collaborator. A search through Del Rey's "following" list on Instagram no longer lists Grande's account. The update may be surprising to pop music fans, considering Del Rey and Grande just collaborated on their song "Don't Call Me Angel" last year and Del Rey had publicly praised Grande just months earlier.

In the first note, Del Rey had stated that she was "fed up with female writers and alt singers" for saying that the singer glamorizes abuse. "In reality I'm just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all around the world," she wrote. The singer also made it clear that she's "not not a feminist," saying, "but there has to be a place in feminism for women who look and act like me."

Her follow-up note reaffirmed her stance, as she said, "the issue was with female critics and female alternative artists who are dissociated from their own fragility and sexuality and berate more sexually liberated artists like myself and the women I mentioned."

You can read Del Rey's note from May 21 below.

You can also read her full follow-up note here:

There hasn't been any public commentary from the women mentioned in Del Rey's note as of publication.