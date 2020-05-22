Quarantine is leaving people with a lot of time on their hands to vocalize their feelings on social media — celebrities, such as Lana Del Rey, included. Lana Del Rey's Instagram about writing "Sexy" songs really set fans off. Del Rey published a letter on Instagram on May 21 titled "Question for the culture" calling out some of name-dropping some of the most powerful women in music to make a point about writing songs about "being sexy." Del Rey wrote,

Now that Doja Cat, Ariana [Grande], Camila [Cabello], Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f*cking, cheating etc – can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money – or whatever I want – without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse??????” Del Rey wrote. "I'm fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorize abuse when in reality I'm just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all around the world.

Del Rey went on to state that it's "pathetic" some of her lyrics about "sometimes submissive or passive roles" have "made people say I've set women back hundreds of years."

You can read her full statement below:

While Del Rey's issues weren't necessarily directed at the women she named, her using their named to address her issues with the industry's view of her music sparked backlash on social media because fans felt she was belittling the experience of other female artists by suggesting she has it worse — especially that of women of color.

"Leave WOC names out your mouth when you’re complaining abt how bad you’ve had it, Periodt," one commenter wrote in the comments section. Others shared:

Del Rey later attempted to clarify her words, writing:

Bro. This is sad to make it about a WOC issue when I’m talking about my favorite singers. I could’ve literally said anyone but I picked my favorite f*cking people. And this is the problem with society today,not everything is about whatever you want it to be. It’s exactly the point of my post – there are certain women that culture doesn’t want to have a voice it may not have to do with race I don’t know what it has to do with. I don’t care anymore but don’t ever ever ever ever bro- call me racist because that is bullsh*t.

In an attempt to end the controversy, Del Rey concluded:

And my last and final note on everything –when I said people who look like me – I meant the people who don’t look strong or necessarily smart, or like they’re in control etc. it’s about advocating for a more delicate personality, not for white woman – thanks for the Karen comments tho. V helpful

The women Del Rey mentioned in her Instagram have yet to comment on her Instagram.