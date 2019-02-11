The 2019 awards show season may have just started, but thanks to a legendary performance in A Star Is Born, we've had the pleasure of seeing Lady Gaga on red carpets at both music and film awards shows. Returning to her music awards show roots, Lady Gaga's 2019 Grammys dress, of course, slayed. The singer, who is no stranger to commanding the attention from just about everyone on the Grammys red carpet, went with a dress that gave so many best-of-the-'80s vibes. The strapless silver sequin gown had a sculptural ruffle detail and loads of ruching down the left side of her body — it screams vintage prom. Her thigh-high slit also showed off her mirrored silver platforms, as if the look could get any better.

Gaga paired the silver dress with a diamond choker necklace and earrings that really held their own against the sparkle of that shiny gown. Get this: Her jewelry from the neck up totaled to 100 carats of Tiffany & Co. diamonds. Her necklace is over 91 carats alone, while her earrings have over 10 carats.

The singer-turned-actress completed her silvery look with a subtle smoky eye by Marc Jacobs Global Artistry Ambassador Sarah Tanno, using Marc Jacobs Beauty products. Tanno paired the smoky eye with sooty black eyeliner on the outer corners of her eyes that winged into a statement cat eye. As for the rest of her makeup, she kept her skin simple, her brows groomed, and her lips glossy. Rounding out the beauty ~lewk~, Gaga wore her platinum hair in easy waves that felt so rocker cool. (Think: Yesterday's curl, but much better.)

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In comparison to her Golden Globes look that she rocked back in early January, her Grammys look is much edgier, but just as stunning. When Gaga stepped onto the Golden Globes red carpet, she wowed with powder blue hair to match her periwinkle Valentino gown. She looked like a princess straight out of a modern girl's fairy tale.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's no secret that the Shallow singer's style has changed since the early years of her career. I mean, who remembers the infamous meat dress she wore at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards? Since then, the singer's style has gotten a bit more, um, animal-friendly and, as of late, much sleeker, more regal, and more old Hollywood glamor, if you will.

Still, 2019's look definitely pays homage to her 2008 The Fame style, minus the x-shaped tape pasties.

Matt Cardy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gaga is attending this year's awards after being nominated for five Grammys. (That's right, five.) Her list of nominations include Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Having won six Grammys throughout her career thus far, here's hoping she (alongside Bradley Cooper, of course) can snag a few more gramophone trophies to bring home tonight. But hey, even if she doesn't manage to score another Grammy tonight, at least her dress gives us a million reasons to add her to this year's Grammys best dressed list.