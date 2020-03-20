Kylie Jenner is handling self-quarantine with confidence. Days after she told fans that her "pregnancy prepared" her for social distancing, Jenner decided to share some of her wisdom with her followers. Kylie Jenner's video giving self-quarantining tips will give you ideas of things to do to fight boredom.

In order to maintain her privacy and avoid paparazzi, Jenner spent months inside her Calabasas, CA, home ahead of the birth of her daughter, Stormi, on Feb. 1, 2018. In fact, Jenner never even confirmed she and Travis Scott were expecting their first child together until days after their baby girl was born. Fast forward two years, and Jenner would once again find herself subject to self-isolation, this time because of the coronavirus crisis.

Instead of spending her alone time on Thursday, March 19, scrolling Instagram or doing something just to pass the time, Jenner decided to jump on her IG Stories and give her followers some suggestions of things to do if they're struggling to stay busy.

Jenner started by reminding her followers about the importance of social distancing and encouraging them to "stay inside." She then explained:

Toward the end of my pregnancy, helicopters would fly over my house every day so I was scared to even go outside. But, it was my choice to do that so I never let myself get bored. I watched movies, I read books, I would do full spa days and take long baths, do masks, take care of my skin, take care of my hair ... I did so many puzzles when I was pregnant. Puzzles [are] underrated.

Jenner then shared what she's been doing over the past week while she's been self-quarantined.

This time around, of course, Jenner has the company of Stormi. Jenner noted that she and the tot have been cooking, reading books, and more. "Being at home is fun," Jenner concluded. "We can have fun at home, guys."

Big props to Jenner for using her platform to help raise awareness about why it's important to self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.