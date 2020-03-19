Kylie Jenner is a woman of many talents, including being an expert at laying low at home. In mid-March, millions of people around the world were ordered to self-quarantine at their home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While some continue to admit the shakeup has been a challenge every single day, Jenner shared that she's doing fine social distancing. Kylie Jenner's Instagram about self-quarantining reveals one major life experience that helped her prepare.

Wednesday, March 18, marked Jenner's eighth day in self-quarantine at her home in Calabasas, California, but she hasn't let it get her down. Since Wednesday was a gorgeous day in Calabasas, Jenner spent some quality time in her backyard soaking up the sun.

"I missed this," Jenner wrote alongside a picture of a clear blue sky on her Instagram Story. The caption referenced the sun after a previous few days of rain in California. Jenner then went on to give her fans a "daily reminder" to take social distancing seriously and do their part to self-quarantine.

Giving an update on herself and how she is doing, Jenner wrote: "I'm on day 8. My pregnancy prepared me for this. I didn't leave the house for months."

And Jenner isn't lying. She definitely did not leave the house while she was pregnant with Stormi. Fans have fallen in love with Jenner's daughter over the past two years, but, in case you forgot, the makeup mogul never confirmed her pregnancy. It wasn't until three days after Stormi was born on Feb. 1, 2018, that Jenner shared her happy news.

Jenner stayed home in order to avoid getting her picture snapped, and even continued posting old photos to her Instagram. But, on Feb. 4, 2018, Jenner confirmed she and Travis Scott had welcomed their baby girl, and revealed why she kept her pregnancy a secret, writing:

While Jenner was hiding out at home during her pregnancy, she also worked on a beautiful video diary that documented her journey to motherhood.

Perhaps when all is back to normal following the coronavirus crisis, Jenner will have another creative project like the video above to share with her followers.

