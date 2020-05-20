Kylie Jenner was only 10 years old when the first episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired, so she likely doesn't remember everything that's happened on the series. Luckily for her, the KUWTK footage lives on all over the internet, and Jenner has been reliving some of the most hilarious family debates and drama while she's been self-quarantined in her Calabasas, California home in recent weeks. Kylie Jenner's TikTok recreating Khloé and Kourtney's wifi fight is the funniest thing you'll see all day.

Jenner may have a house full of makeup and expensive luxuries like a gorgeous in-ground pool to enjoy while she's practicing social distancing, but at the end of the day, she's just like millions of people all over the world who enjoy playing around on the TikTok app.

Jenner and her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou have been nailing KUWTK impersonations like Kim Kardashian's memorable earring in the ocean fiasco, and Kendall and Kris' hilarious "cute jeans" banter. But on May 19, they took things to another level with their Khloé and Kourtney bit.

Jenner gave her best Khloé impression while Karanikolaou portrayed Kourtney in their latest TikTok video, and there's no doubt that it had everyone in the family cracking up.

Check it out below.

For good measure, the real video of Khloé and Kourtney's wifi bickering is below. As you can see, Jenner perfectly stated Khloé's mantra: "You're gonna die anyway, you understand that right? Die with a good Snapchat going through. What the f*ck."

Kylie hasn't missed a beat when it comes to entertaining her fans during quarantine. You can see a compilation video of her best KUWTK TikToks below.

Let's not forget about Stormi winning the toddler fruit snacks TikTok challenge.

Jenner is doing *the most* when it comes to mastering TikTok, and her hard work is definitely paying off.

