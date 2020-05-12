Yet again, Kylie Jenner's 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, is taking over the internet with her adorable antics. This time, Jenner had the idea to test Stormi's listening skills and patience with a hilarious social experiment that has gone viral on TikTok. The challenge involves setting out a bowl of candy for a kid and seeing if they can wait to eat it until their parent gives them the OK. The tweets about Kylie Jenner and Stormi doing the fruit snacks challenge are full of praise they pulled it off.

Jenner has been giving fans so much content lately on Instagram and TikTok. Besides pairing up with her mother, Kris Jenner, and her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou to recreate popular Keeping Up With The Kardashians scenes, the makeup mogul has had Stormi participate in a viral challenge as well.

To kick it off, Jenner placed a bowl of chocolates in front of her daughter. Stormi bounced around thinking it was snack time, but then Jenner told her she couldn't have the candy just yet.

"I'm going to put the chocolates right here, OK? You can only have three of them. I'm going to give you three of them," Jenner said, as Stormi approached the bowl. "But wait! You have to wait until Mommy comes back. I'm going to go to the bathroom."

"You're gonna wait for mommy?" Jenner asked Stormi.

"Yeah!" the toddler replied.

After Jenner left the room, it seemed Stormi tried to keep herself distracted from the candy by watching TV. She glanced over at the door a few times to see if Jenner was coming back. Since she was still gone, Stormi reminded herself not to eat the candy without her mother's permission by chanting, "Patience! Patience! Patience!"

When Jenner finally returned, Stormi yelled out in excitement and finally ate the chocolates. Watch the adorable moment below.

While Stormi totally crushed the challenge, Kim Kardashian said her children would probably lose. "OMG how perfect! This would NOT be the case w Chi! Or especially Saint," she commented.

Jenner's fans also praised Stormi for being so well behaved.

Jenner has definitely taught Stormi her manners, and the entire internet is very proud of her.