Now this is something to celebrate. Kylie Jenner broke the internet with her viral "Rise and Shine" video, and now she's broken something else. It was announced on Oct. 22 that Jenner hit a major milestone on the mobile app TikTok, when #riseandshine officially became the fastest hashtag in TikTok history to reach 1 billion views. No big deal, right? It hardly comes as a surprise that Kylie Jenner's "Rise and Shine" broke a TikTok record seeing as it's all the internet has been talking about, and honestly, someone get this girl a trophy ASAP.

Kylie's singing video took off at lightening speed, and according to The Mirror, video clips shared under the #riseandshine hashtag racked up a whopping four million views on the same day that Jenner first posted the clip. As if that wasn't impressive enough, it had surpassed 70 millions views after day two and now, with one billion viewers opening up TikTok in search of Kylie content, the makeup mogul is well on her way to building a "Rise and Shine" empire. I mean, she does already have a merch line dedicated to the phrase.

I know you've already seen this video a million times over, but just for old times sake, let's watch it one more time, shall we?

Apparently, Jenner is all about the ~carpe diem~ mentality lately because she's definitely seizing this opportunity to the max. In fact, she's even put in a request to trademark the new phrase. Yep, Jenner is hoping to cash in on her meme-worthy moment all the way.

According to TMZ, the "Rise and Shine" trademark would cover belts, pants, coats, dresses, footwear, gloves, headbands, headwear, jackets, loungewear, scarves, sleepwear, socks, swimwear undergarments, and of course, cosmetics. It sounds like Jenner's merch store could be getting even more "Rise and Shine" merch in the near future and I'm so here for it.

ICYMI: The "Rise and Shine" viral phenomenon became one of the biggest internet moments of the year when Jenner was videotaped singing to her baby Stormi on camera. It took just three words — "rise and shine" — for the internet to be captivated by Jenner's singing voice, and some fans even thought she may have missed her calling!

Even Hollywood's biggest stars got in on the viral fun. A-list singers like Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Cody Simpson all delivered covers of the "Rise and Shine" moment.

That being said, Jenner was hardly the first celeb to break a major record this week. Jennifer Aniston also practically broke the internet when she joined Instagram, sending fans into a serious frenzy. Don't worry though — she kindly apologized for causing the app to glitch.

Hollywood's leading ladies are really out here breaking records left and right this week. Jenner definitely had no problem poking fun at herself and sharing some "Rise and Shine" memes to her own page, so something tells me the momentum won't stop here. Rise and shine on, Kylie.