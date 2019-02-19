Kylie Jenner is not here for any BS, you guys, especially when it comes to the speculation that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has had loads of plastic surgery. She made that pretty apparent in her recent interview with Paper Magazine, and I am loving how open and honest she is about her beauty transformation. That's right, fam — Kylie Jenner's response to plastic surgery rumors finally sets the record straight on where she stands with all things plastic surgery, and it honestly might surprise you.

First, let's get one thing straight: through the years, we've watched beauty mogul Kylie Jenner transform from one amazing ~lewk~ to another, but she's looked absolutely gorgeous every step of the way. In her interview with Paper, she reveals that her transformation from a pared-down teenager to a fashionista boss was a "conscious" decision, and shut down the rumors that she's gotten plastic surgery on her face.

"People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false," she tells Paper. "I'm terrified! I would never. They don't understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do."

When her interviewer notes that not everyone can look like Kylie Jenner with a quick makeup tutorial, Jenner admits that that's true. "I mean no," Jenner says, adding, "It's fillers. I'm not denying that."

If we're being honest, Jenner has been pretty candid about using fillers as of late. Back in July 2018, Jenner posted a gorgeous photo of herself, and fans noticed that something was different about her face. She answered honestly in the comments, replying to one fan, saying, "I got rid of all my filler."

It's reported that the KUWTK star decided to remove the fillers so that she could have a more "natural" life after welcoming her daughter, Stormi, into the world.

"Kylie has been so much more relaxed and natural since Stormi was born," a source previously told People. "She’s softer in a way," the source added. "And she’s just as busy as ever, but her priority is her daughter."

Jenner had also revealed the reason why she got filler in her lips in the first place, opening up back in September 2017 on her Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff series, Life of Kylie.

"I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips," Jenner said. "I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, 'I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.' But I took that really hard."

How dare he.

"Just when a guy you like says that, I don’t know, it just really affected me," Jenner continued. "I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. And then finally I was like this lip liner isn’t doing it. [I] ended up getting my lips done."

Filler or not, we all know that Kylie Jenner is a national treasure and should be protected at all costs. Kylie, we love you no matter what size your lips are. We just want you to be happy, okurr?

Okurr.