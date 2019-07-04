It's no secret that Kylie Jenner has been taking care of business for quite some time now. In fact, Kylie Cosmetics has become so massively successful that Jenner is one of the youngest entrepreneurs in history to become a billionaire. With that kind of success, it may come as a surprise that she didn't have particularly high expectations of what would soon become her cosmetic empire. Kylie Jenner's quotes about Kylie Cosmetics prove how important it is to let your heart lead the way. In her interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, Jenner opened up about what inspired her to start the beauty line.

“I don’t really do it to make money or think that far into the future if this is going to be super-successful," Jenner told Harper’s Bazaar. "I just knew my talents and was passionate about make-up and lips and lipsticks." It turns out she'd been drawn to the makeup world long before she ever considered turning it into a business. “It’s been a real love of mine for as long as I can remember," she said. "I never even knew that you can really turn your passion into a business, you know. I just followed my heart and went with how I felt. Now I just feel so blessed every day to wake up, have fun doing what I love and make a career out of it. It’s amazing!”

Jenner also revealed what it was like to grow up in the public eye, which meant that maintaining her privacy wasn't always easy. Fortunately, the beauty mogul found ways to adapt to her unique circumstances and utilized her fame to establish a strong connection with her fan base. “Honestly, I don’t remember a time when I did have privacy because we started our show when I was 9 years old," explained Jenner. "I feel like I just grew up in it and so I figured out a way of living that is comfortable for me. Of course, there are times when you feel like your privacy is invaded. But I feel like I’ve learned how to pull back when I need to. I love my fans and we have such a strong relationship. I do love sharing and inspiring and bringing people into my life. I feel like I was definitely made to do what I do.”

She also admitted that the whirlwind of having such a multifaceted career comes with its own challenges. As a result, she's developed strategies to recenter herself when she feels overwhelmed. “There are definitely moments when I get stressed out," said Jenner. "I’ll take the week off and spend more time with Stormi, or I like to go on trips when I’m feeling overwhelmed. I just have my little message in life. I feel that we all do, even if you’re not famous. As human beings, we get stressed out and we all have our little way of coming back together.”

Ultimately, it's so inspiring to know that it's totally possible to build a career based on your passions and interests. Jenner's proven that in the end, letting your creative instincts propel you forward can definitely pay off.