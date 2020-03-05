Well, it wouldn't be a normal Thursday without one of the Kardashians dyeing their hair. On Wednesday, March 4, Kylie Jenner debuted pink hair, specifically a bubblegum pink shade she's rocked in the past. She first debuted the new(ish) color in a Boomerang on her Instagram Story captioned, "She's pink." In the clip, Jenner has the Kylie Cosmetics butterfly filter on her face as she sits in her car, with her light pink hair — which appears to be a wig — hitting her mid-chest. Pastels for spring? Miranda Priestly is quaking somewhere.

It's been a while since Jenner rocked more vibrant hair, as she's opted to stay with her natural dark brown hair over the last several months. After a deep dive on her Instagram (I've fallen and I can't get up, you guys), it seems the last time Jenner posted a picture with pink hair was in February 2019 with one of her Dazed Beauty covers. Before that, she had a brief stint with the bubblegum pink shade for a few weeks in September 2018.

Jenner's most hair change before this one wasn't a drastic change at all, but it was a very trendy one, if her own sisters are anything to go by. On Thursday, Feb. 28, Jenner posted an Instagram of her sitting on a plane, rocking new bronde (brownish-blonde) hair, which she had up until the current pink. The caramel-y bronde shade also popped up on both Khloé Kardashian, who debuted the new color in lob form at her best friend Malika Haqq's baby shower, and Kim Kardashian, who showcased the color on her Instagram Story while she was getting glammed up for an event. For anyone who went darker during the colder months, the Kardashian/Jenner's bronde shade is the perfect way to ease into lighter hair for the summer.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

However, if you, like Jenner, can't wait for the springy vibes to hit, take a cue from her whip out the nearest pink wig you can find.