Baby Stormi is living the dream and the toddler in me is feeling real jealous right about now. Besides wearing the cutest clothes and already owning a glittery, baby-sized convertible, Stormi's got the most epic toy room. If you take a look at Kylie Jenner's photos of Stormi's playroom, you'll be very envious, despite being grown AF. Trust.

After leaving fans drooling over snapshots of a delicious Friendsgiving dinner on Sunday, Nov. 24, Jenner decided to show off Stormi's luxurious toy room the following night. It's stacked with Barbies on Barbies, y'all. The adorable photo tour shows Stormi's floor was littered with tons of cute toys, including a rubber duck, two blonde Barbies, and a lot of Barbie clothing. Oh, and, of course this epic Barbie collection wouldn't be complete without a hot pink Barbie convertible.

Stormi's precious hand also makes an appearance in another shot, where she seems to be amused by a Barbie with a sweet dye-job.

The playroom tour also gave Jenner's followers a look at some of the decor.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

It looks like Jenner also keeps a few different pairs of clothes for her sweet Stormi in the playroom, in addition to Stormi's very own, personalized Louis Vuitton bag.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Besides this amazing playroom in Jenner's house, Stormi has another at Kylie Cosmetics Headquarters. If you recall, it's the same room where Jenner's music career got started. On Oct. 10, Jenner shared a video tour of her company's home office in Oxnard, California and upon entering Stormi's room, she sang the words "rise and shine." The rest was history.

Anyway, her office toy room has a different vibe. It coordinates with the rest of Jenner's office, which is white and accented by pink decor.

Kylie Jenner/YouTube

The room features a white crib, fluffy, pink pillows, a toddler-sized toy kitchen set, and a pink-and-white ball pit. Stormi, these rooms are incredible. Enjoy them while it lasts.