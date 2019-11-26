Kylie Jenner had a Friendsgiving to remember, y'all. The makeup mogul truly outdid herself, preparing an array of scrumptious eats on a gorgeous table for her friends. Trust, the evening looked amazing, and will inspire your Friendsgiving decorations for years to come. You have to see these photos of Kylie Jenner's 2019 Friendsgiving.

On Nov. 24, Jenner hosted a special pre-holiday celebration for her closest friends. She took to her Instagram Story to share a few incredible photos of her decorations and the dishes she prepared.

Jenner posted mouth-watering photos of a macaroni n' cheese, candied yams, turkey, stuffing, green bean casserole, and mini corn muffins.

The intimate dinner guest list consisted of her sister Kendall Jenner (of course), BFF Stassie Karanikolaou.. and Beyoncé, kinda.

See, Jenner made special place cards with nicknames for each of her guests. Kendall shared the cute place cards on her Instagram story. She apparently goes by "Daddy Long Legs" and Stassie by "1942," which is a reference to Stassie's affinity for Don Julio Tequila. Jenner didn't leave herself out of the fun. She even made a special place card for herself with the words "600 Mill" on it, a clear reference to the $600 million deal she cut with beauty conglomerate Coty and her brand Kylie Cosmetics. Lastly, a seat was reserved for Queen Bee, but something tells me that was a joke.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner/ Instagram Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner/Instagram Kendall Jenner/Instagram Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Jenner also went above and beyond when it came to decorating. The table settings were autumn-themed, with tons of gold and pumpkins. Jenner could probably start a career in interior design (or cooking) if she really wanted to.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner truly knows her way around a kitchen. In July 2019, Jenner cooked for gal pal Sofia Richie, and it also looked banging. She prepared chicken wings, yams, and green bean casserole.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

And remember when Jenner used to upload cooking tutorials to her app (RIP, Kylie's app) and called the segment "Cooking With Kylie"? Her 2016 Thanksgiving breakfast dish of roasted seasoned potatoes, bacon, apple sausage scramble, and frosted flakes-covered french toast was life.

KylieSnapz on YouTube

All the Kardashians usually have their own family Thanksgiving dinners every year, so you probably have way more Kardashian Thanksgiving decadence coming your way.