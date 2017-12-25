Kylie Jenner's LOVE Magazine Cover Was Shot By Kendall Jenner & It's Gorgeous

If you've been waiting for a pregnancy reveal today, don't get your hopes up. Instead of posting a baby bump photo on Instagram, Kylie Jenner posted her LOVE magazine cover. The image was shot by Kendall Jenner and serves as the cover for the 19th issue of the magazine.

While it's always cool to see the Kardashian-Jenner family featured on magazine covers, the timing of the cover announcement feels like a tease. Ever since Dec. 1, Kim Kardashian has been posting one photo a day from her family's Christmas card, with the 25th and final photo expected on Christmas Day. Kylie has been noticeably absent from the photos thus far. Many people are hoping that she'll appear in the very last picture — either cradling her baby bump like Khloé Kardashian did on Instagram last week, or looking completely non-pregnant, shutting those rumors down once and for all.

Kylie has been pretty quiet on social media lately. It wasn't that long ago that she'd Snapchat and Instagram the tiniest details of her life: driving around with friends, lip-syncing to her favorite songs, getting her nails done. But for the past few months, it's been near radio silence. So when she posted this Instagram on Christmas afternoon, it was a pretty huge deal.

"Merry Christmas!" she captioned the photo. "Thank you @thelovemagazine@kegrand for this special cover shot by @kendalljenner#love19 🎁"

On the cover, Kylie is wearing a cozy red turtleneck sweater, a gold ring, and red lipstick. The photograph is zoomed in on her face; even if she did have a baby bump, it wouldn't be visible in this shot. According to Kylie's caption, Kendall is responsible for the beautiful cover. And it appears that Kris Jenner was also involved — possibly as the interviewer. Super-imposed over the image are the cover lines "#WE LOVE KYLIE" and "CELEBRATING THE WOMEN AND GIRLS OF 2018."

Is it possible that Kendall and Kris worked on Kylie's cover as a way of hiding her pregnancy from the press? One user commented on Instagram, "her mom interviewed her and kendall took pics so no one would see her baby bump!!!" It's definitely possible to poke holes in that theory — what, did Kim do Kylie's makeup while Kourtney held the lighting equipment? — it's not the most far-fetched thing I've ever heard.

An anonymous source told People that Kylie has preferred to keep close to home lately. "For everything that she wants done, like her nails, she has people come to her house. She rarely leaves her house, and it’s mostly for doctor’s appointments." In other words, a DIY photoshoot and interview by her own family shouldn't be completely out of the question.

The Calabasas crew aren't the only famous people included in the issue. LOVE's 19th issue also features Adwoa Aboah, Amber Valetta, Ashley Graham, Aube Jolicoeur, Cameron Russell, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, Dara Allen, Edie Campbell, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, Emily Ratajkowski, Eva Herzigova, Irina Shayk, Jaime King, Kaia Gerber, Kate Moss, Lauren Hutton, Liya Kebede, Naomi Campbell, Rita Ora, Slick Woods, and Thylane Blondeau.

But as exciting as the issue may be, the LOVE magazine cover isn't exactly the top priority for most Kardashian stans right now.

My heart was literally in my stomach seeing Kylie had posted a photo on Insta and its just a bloody cover for Love magazine — (@brogankirkby) #

Kylie has yet to confirm or deny her rumored pregnancy, and it would be reasonable if she wanted to spend the rest of her Christmas at peace with her family — not, you know, breaking major, life-changing news on social media.

