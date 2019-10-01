Um, did no one ever tell the Jenner sisters that thing about not trying to upstage the bride? Kylie Jenner's dress at Hailey Baldwin's wedding is red hot — no, white hot. No, molten gold hot, and while I won't deny she looks incredible, I'd be one unhappy camper if a close friend wore that to my wedding, that's for sure. Then again, if I were a guest at the Baldwin-Bieber wedding, aka the ceremony of the century, I'd probably want to look my best, too, and Jenner did just that in a golden gown and bedazzled butterfly purse to boot.

TBH, I'm not the biggest Bieber fan, so while I knew the wedding was happening on the last day of September, I wasn't constantly refreshing my feed in hopes of getting updates. That said, when I ~casually~ opened my Instagram app this morning and saw Kylie serving lewks equivalent to those of an Emmy Award come to life, I almost dropped my phone. She was not playing around, people! Jenner's dress had a little bit of everything, including a leg slit wide enough to be considered a high-low hemline, a one-shouldered bodice with a stomach-baring keyhole, and a texture I can only describe as aluminum foil painted gold. Based on my poor description, you might not think you'd be obsessed, but wait 'til you see it.

Is this not everything a dress could ever hope to be?

Talk. About. Goals. Or, should I say, ~golds~. This is the kind of dress that makes other designers retire, because they know they'll never create anything so grand. Find the flaw, I dare you! The whole thing is perfect, and even more perfect when you scroll to see the detail shots and realize that her bedazzled bag is in the shape of a butterfly. Ugh, that's so Kylie. Loves it.

Oh, and speaking of slayage, Stormi Webster also attended the wedding. Swipe through to see her lewk, too:

Babygirl wore the cutest of bedazzled pink tulle dresses, and unlike mom, who went for barely-there gold heels made of IDK, tinsel??? Stormi played it practical and opted for classic white kicks and socks. I love this kid so darn much. Anyway — Jenner posted all her photos in one Instagram carousel on her feed, with not a darn thing on her Instagram Story, but other guests documented Jenner further, and it appeared she was having a blast.

Kendall Jenner's date, Fai Khadra, posted this group mirror selfie, in which Kylie is the only person using flash. We've all been there:

He also posted this photo of the wedding's gold bedazzled champagne bottles, and I can't help but wonder if they were the inspo behind Jenner's whole look:

Bottom line? Jenner looked amazing — arguably, too amazing to be an attendee at someone else's wedding, but it's not my place to say. And honestly? No complaints here. I'm just happy she posted photos so I can keep drooling over this glam gold gown forever.