Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spent an extra special day together on Sunday, June 21. Jenner went all out to make sure Father's Day 2020 was the best ever for Scott and their daughter, Stormi, and their little family appeared to have a great time together. Kylie Jenner's 2020 Father's Day post for Travis Scott includes so many adorable pictures of Stormi.

Jenner confirmed in October 2019 that she and Scott had broken up romantically, but the two remain good friends. While at first it seemed Jenner and Scott would put all their focus together on coparenting Stormi, they've since been spotted hanging out multiple times without the tot, proving they are still very much close pals.

So when Father's Day rolled around on June 21, Jenner didn't waste any time praising Scott for being a wonderful dad to their little girl. Jenner started the morning by celebrating Scott with a photo of him holding Stormi as they sported matching hair braids. "Happy father's day @travisscott," Jenner captioned the snap. "The best daddy to our daughter."

Jenner followed up the heartfelt IG Story with a sweet second picture of Scott and Stormi sharing another dad-and-daughter moment, walking hand-in-hand outside.

The fun didn't end there, either. Later in the day, Jenner held an intimate celebration for Scott at her Calabasas, California home. The blue-themed bash included custom flower and balloon arrangements, and desserts decorated by Stormi herself.

"Happy father's day," Jenner wrote alongside a series of photos from their special day. It looked like Stormi even had a hand in helping decorate picture frames that included the cutest candid moments between her and her dad.

The Father's Day celebration comes on the heels of Scott, Jenner, and Stormi's trip to Wyoming with Jenner's family. Between vacationing together and spending quality time with each other at home in California, there's no doubt Jenner, Scott and Stormi make up one happy little family.