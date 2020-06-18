Stormi may be a total mama's girl, but she was looking just like dad Travis Scott on June 17. Stormi and her parents have been vacationing in Wyoming, and one pic from the trip showed the 2-year-old totally twinning with her dad. The photo of Travis Scott and Stormi wearing matching braids is father-daughter goals.

Jenner and Scott initially headed out to Wyoming to celebrate North West's birthday, and it turned out to be quite the family affair. The family shared endless snaps to social media. For starters, Kim marked North's special day with an epic fireworks display. Then Kourtney Karashian caused a stir by sharing a pic which showed her rocking Scott Disick's shirt.

Now, Scott is the latest to reminisce on the trip to the Cowboy State. In a slideshow post shared to Instagram, Scott was seen posing outside next to a pickup truck. But if you swiped to the left, there was even cuter content ahead. Scott was seen holding Stormi in his arms and their matching braids will completely melt your heart.

You can see Stormi and her dad twinning below by clicking to the left of the slideshow.

Meanwhile, Jenner shared a sweet snap of her own from the trip out west. The Kylie Cosmetics founder also twinned with her daughter, posing for a photo in matching blue outfits. "Woke up in the wild wild west," she captioned her pic.

Kourtney also commemorated North's birthday with a photo. She shared a photo of daughter Penelope posing with her cousin, and they were flawlessly coordinated as well. Both girls rocked tie-dye sweatshirts. "My Northie birthday girl," Kourt captioned her post.

Fans may have been surprised to see Scott join the family excursion, but he and Jenner have actually been spending much more time together. In addition to trekking out to Wyoming, the duo were spotted out clubbing in Los Angeles on June 13. They've definitely made Stormi their priority since day one, and the trip West was further proof they're the co-parenting king and queen.