Kylie Jenner and her boo Travis Scott honestly seem like the perfect match. The pair compliment each other in every way, and the way that they talk about each other on social media and in interviews certainly makes it seem like they're happy. But, according to a source, Kylie Jenner reportedly doesn't want to marry Travis Scott just yet, and like, good for her. If the 21-year-old reality star and entrepreneur isn't ready for that level of commitment, then that's just fine. Still, the news is pretty shocking considering how much Jenner loves to brag on Scott on social media, and even call him her "hubby."

Jenner and Scott have been dating since April 2017, according to Us Weekly, and share daughter Stormi Webster, who was born on February 1, 2018. The two have certainly been through a lot together, but that doesn't necessarily mean Jenner is ready for marriage.

"Marriage isn’t important to Kylie but it’s increasingly important to Travis," a source told Us Weekly, adding, "Travis is definitely into it. Kylie hasn’t expressed huge interest in getting married but they’ve talked about it a lot."

For almost as long as they've been together, Jenner and Scott have caused fans to wonder if they were, in fact, already married. Jenner has been seen wearing a diamond ring on that finger more than once, and has even shared videos to her Instagram stories of her flaunting the rock. So naturally, fans asked if that was an engagement ring? Seriously, the way Jenner and Scott throw around the terms "hubby" and "wife" is definitely somewhat confusing.

However, this latest revelation from a source who is reportedly close to the Kardashian-Jenners seems to answer the question of whether or not Jenner and Scott are married. Reportedly, they aren't, but it's something Scott wants. Not only that, but the source also told Us Weekly that one of Jenner's sisters was all for the two tying the knot and making things officially official. “Kim [Kardashian West] and some friends are advocating for them to get married because they like the structure of it," the anonymous source continued to Us Weekly. "[They] think it … could be helpful for Kylie."

But as the source revealed, Jenner herself might not be that into the whole marriage thing. In fact, Jenner might be more inclined to have another baby with Scott before anything else. In an April 30, 2019 Instagram post for Scott's birthday, Jenner got real about what she loved about her man, and what she wanted next out of life. "Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling," she wrote alongside a series of adorable photos of the two of them. "My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I’m so so proud of you. happy happy birthday." Jenner concluded the post by saying, "let’s f*ck around and have another baby." A source also revealed to Us Weekly back in May 2019 that Jenner wanted more children with Scott.

Obviously, whether or not Jenner wants to get married is totally her decision to make. For now, it seems that she's perfectly happy being with Scott, raising their adorable daughter together, and only calling him her hubby on social media for fun.