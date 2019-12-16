I imagine there's no group chat quite as constantly-buzzing as that of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters before a big night out. From discussing their gowns to their glam, it's no secret the girls trade ideas with one another, and I have to wonder if Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian's matching bobs were an intentional act of twinning. The sisters sported the exact same hairstyle to Diddy's 50th birthday extravaganza with coordinating glitzy ensembles to boot, and as a '90s baby, I half-expected them to caption the photos, "A brunette and a blonde with an inseparable bond," as we all did back in the MySpace days.

Jokes aside, the Kardashian-Jenners did not come to play when it came to their looks for Diddy's big party. Kim showed up in a beautiful pale gold gown alongside hubby Kanye West, and single sistas Khloé and Kylie decided to go as one another's dates. So sweet! Both went the route of a sparkly, cleavage-baring fit, Kardashian's an embellished gold suit and Jenner's a sequined black gown. To compliment the colors, the two sported middle-parted bobs to match, Kardashian's blonde and Jenner's an an almost-black brunette.

They've been rocking these shades for a while now, but the coordinated outfits really make them pop:

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kardashian has been wearing lots of long-haired looks over the past few months, so it's safe to say she took a page out of her baby sister's book when it came to the bob. Jenner is a long-time fan of short, polished styles, especially ones styled with turned-in ends, so I'm guessing she gave Kardashian the idea to go short for the night. Both ladies posted their twinning photos, with Kardashian writing "👩🏼👩🏻Sister Date Night 👩🏼👩🏻" as her caption and Jenner echoing the two bobbed emojis.

Kim's long, voluminous waves were stunning, but these short chic bobs really stole the show, IMHO:

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The key to copying Kardashian's and Jenner's sleek bobs is ensuring your strands are super-straight and extra-shiny. After blowing hair dry, brush through it with the Conair Infiniti Pro Diamond-Brilliance Ceramic Hot Paddle Brush ($40, Target) to get it pin-straight, and brush from underneath the hair angling towards the face to create those turned-in ends Jenner loves. Finish the look with some shine courtesy of the Color Wow Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray ($29, Color Wow).

Just two steps to a Kardashian-Jenner-approved hairstyle? Who would've thought! Now you just need to land a spot on the guestlist for Diddy's next party.