Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods' Social Media Interactions Will Take You On An Emotional Ride

Celebrity relationships and friendships are a rare breed. These famous faces have their lives played out in front of the masses, whether it’s the good, the bad, or the straight-up shady. In Elite Daily’s new series, It’s Complicated, we’re highlighting the biggest celebrity “feuds” that took over Hollywood and dominated our Sunday brunches for weeks on end. We’ll take a deep dive into the lives and social media feeds of our favorite stars and dissect what happened in front of the camera, what went down behind the scenes, and everything you might have missed in between.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' friendship seems like it's going to be changed forever. According to recent reports, Woods has been completely cut off from the Kardashian family following her kiss with Tristan Thompson the weekend of Feb. 16, and it immediately transformed the public perception of their friendship from unbreakable to seemingly ruined. Elite Daily reached out to Woods and Thompson's teams for comment on the cheating rumors, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Jenner and Woods had been each other's No. 1's for years, as shown through Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' social media interactions. And now, while there's hope that the two could one day reconcile, it seems like a lot of time is going to pass before fans see these two back together.

Jenner and Woods have been best friends for years. The two met through mutual friend Jaden Smith (as Jada Pinkett Smith explained in detail at the beginning of Woods' March 1 Red Table Talk episode on Facebook Watch), who Woods has been close with since they were babies. Woods' late father worked on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air for the full series, making the Smith and Woods families a tight-knit group.

Once Jenner and Woods met, they became fast friends. The two were so close that, at the time their friendship imploded following the Tristan Thompson cheating rumors, Woods was living in Jenner's house and helping to take care of Stormi. She was also a main fixture on Jenner's short-lived Keeping Up With The Kardashians spinoff, Life of Kylie. The first (and last) season ended with Woods and Jenner jokingly getting married in Peru.

Outside of television, these two have provided a long yearbook of their friendship through their social media interactions. They've been posting pictures/tweets/videos of each other since before Jenner started getting lip fillers, which feels like eons ago, truly. And now that their friendship is pretty much hanging in the balance, going through their social media interactions is sure to get the Ky and Jordy stans out there in their feelings.

These two have always made it clear in their past social media posts who their No. 1s always were: each other.

Woods posted the above photo on May 3, 2017, saying "Reposting because whether we like it or not we're stuck together forever 💍 #wifey." Now might be one of those "or not" times.

Going through their Instagram history, you see just how often the two referred to each other as "wifey" and best friends "4L" (that's "for life," in case you couldn't figure that out). In fact, if they were posting photos with each other, odds are the caption reinforced their place in each other's hearts.

Take this candid shot of the two friends, for example.

Woods posted the above photo of her and Jenner in 2017 and said, "4L" with a diamond ring emoji in the caption.

She also showed her love for Jenner when her first Forbes cover came out on July 11, 2018.

"Wow wow wow," Woods captioned it.

And when Jenner finally confirmed that she had given birth to her first child in February 2018, Woods showed her love and admiration for her day one again.

She called Jenner her "wifey" again in her caption (as she and Jenner have both done lots of times in the past) and said, "Your growth and maturity over this time never failed to amaze me. So excited for this new addition! Wifey 4L 💕"

When they started living together in Jenner's Calabasas home, they naturally spent some holidays together as well, as families do.

This was from the pair's Christmas Eve 2018 dinner at Jenner's house, which Woods was reportedly living in at the time.

The photo, in which Woods and Jenner appear to be wearing matching PJs, was captioned, "Merry Christmas Eve from us 👭♥️😊."

And this shot was posted around New Year's Eve 2018, when Jenner got her custom-made baby blue Bentley.

Woods' caption said, "plus she know my babymama is a trophy 🏆," again, reinforcing how much she loved (loves?) Jenner.

There are literally too many posts from each of their Instagram accounts to list here, so let's jump into some of Jenner's posts featuring Woods now.

Way back in 2015, Jenner showed her love for Woods by buying her a car for her birthday.

Jenner bought Woods a Mercedes for her birthday in September 2015. She posted the above photo at the time, saying, "happy birthday jordyn. Thank you for being you. Most down to earth selfless human being! I hope you enjoy it."

Another one of Jenner's posts showing her love for Woods comes in the form of this March 2016 photo.

Jenner is staring lovingly at her best friend in the photo while Woods smizes for the camera. Jenner simply employed two angel emojis as her caption, because a longer caption really wasn't needed here. You can feel the love radiating.

In September 2017, she called Woods her bestie again in this glam selfie.

Jenner captioned it "bestie" with angel emojis.

On Twitter, Jenner also called Woods her wifey when answering a fans' question about her pregnancy.

A fan asked, "How was Jordyn when you told her you were preggers? #wifegoals."

Jenner responded, "She said 'ok well i guess we're both having a baby' real one."

Then in April 2018, Jenner posted this selfie from what looks like a party.

"That’s my best friend!!! We go legend!!!!" she excitedly said.

Following Jenner's 21st birthday party in August 2018, she posted a photo of two drunk AF-looking Barbie dolls that were apparently meant to emulate her and Woods.

She tagged woods as the brunette Barbie in the hilarious photo and said, "goodnight." Someone was a little hungover that day, maybe?!

In September 2018, Jenner posted a couple of bathroom shots with Woods.

She captioned in, "go bestfriend."

Jenner's love was more serious a couple of weeks later, when she posted a congratulatory post in honor of the launch of Woods' athleisure line, SECNDNTRE.

"Congratulations jordy on the launch of @secndnture ✨," she said in her caption. "I’m so proud of you."

She showed more pride for their longtime friendship when they dropped their KYLIE X JORDYN makeup collaboration in September.

"Jordyn and i have had a true unmatchable relationship and I consider her family. She’s helped me remain ME throughout all these years and this is the first time we have collaborated on such a project! It has been so much fun and I’ll cherish the memories forever!" she said in the caption.

Then in December 2018, Jenner commented on her and Woods' long friendship yet again.

"We’ve traveled lives together," she said in the caption of the photo that showed her hugging her best friend.

The last things Jenner and Woods posted of each other before the reported Tristan Thompson cheating news dropped on Feb. 19 came one month to the day before the news surfaced.

Jenner posted this straight-up romantic shot from a vacation she, Woods, and Stormi took together.

Her caption read, "go check @jordynwoods page to see MY view 😍."

Woods posted this equally romantic part two to that photo at the same time.

"Look at @kyliejenner’s page to see what I see 😍," her caption read.

During the same vacation, Jenner posted two photos of her, Woods, and Stormi.

Wearing matching green bathing suits in both of the photos, Jenner captioned the first shot, "love these two more than life itself," which, given the current circumstances, is hella sad now.

The second post showed the three girls posing for a mirror selfie. The caption read, "MY GIRLS."

All of this so awkward now, I don't know what to do with myself! Of course, this current drama doesn't erase years worth of a very close friendship, but it sure as hell makes the future of their friendship one big question mark. At least we'll always have their Instagrams.