Jordyn Woods is probably about to spill some tea. After a whirlwind of a week that planted her at the top of just about every celebrity news cycle following her reported hookup with Tristan Thompson, Woods posted an Instagram Live that showed her walking onto the set of Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk. The look on her face once she sits down is very stern, implying that the tea is about to be poured piping hot. But does Jordyn Woods have an NDA with the Kardashians? If she does, that could complicate this interview she's about to do. Elite Daily has reached out previously to Woods, Thompson, and the Kardashians for comment on the cheating rumors, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

A source told People that Woods appearing on Red Table Talk is going to be an issue, considering she reportedly has an "ironclad NDA" with the Kardashians. Elite Daily reached out to the Kardashians' and Woods teams for comment on reports Woods has an NDA, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

“She can’t talk about the family," the source told the outlet, "so it’s unclear what she’s going to be able to say to Jada. She can apologize but can’t talk about anything really beyond that in terms of the family.” Maybe Woods is going on Red Table Talk to get an apology out into the universe. According to reports, Woods has been completely cut off by the Kardashians — both in a personal and business sense — so she might be trying to get an apologetic message to the family who otherwise will not listen to her. Or, she's about to go AWOL and cause more drama. The Red Table Talk interview will air on Friday, March 1.

This is the Instagram Live Woods did on Feb. 26.

This source goes on to say that this video has left the Kardashians "100 percent done" with Woods and that they're angry Woods would try to make amends so publicly, if that's indeed what she did during this interview.

“They’re saying she should’ve reached out directly, but she did,” the source added. “They were just too p*ssed to listen to her or pay any attention." I mean, fair.

"On the flip side," they continued, "if she says anything except ‘I’m sorry’ or tries to trash Tristan, that’s going to push Khloé back to him and destroy Jordyn." I doubt anything is going to push Khloé back to Tristan at this point, but OK.

Meanwhile, Thompson has reportedly been trying to make amends with Kardashian as well. He liked one of her Instagrams (the nerve of this man), and according to the source, he has been apologizing to Kardashian.

“Tristan has been telling Khloé that he feels bad and that they have a kid together and that he disrespected her as the mother of his child. He’s trying to make amends," the source said. When the rumors of Thompson and Woods' reported hookup broke on Feb. 19, Thompson seemingly denied the rumors by tweeting "FAKE NEWS." He deleted the tweet not long after posting it, so make of that what you will. Elite Daily previously reached out to Kardashian, Thompson, and Woods' teams for comment on the initial cheating rumors, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Khloé Kardashian finally broke her silence (kind of) on all of the cheating rumors on Twitter on Feb. 26.

"Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you!" she tweeted. "I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another." Do you, girl!

According to this source, Woods and Thompson's reported hookup was a drunk decision that Woods reportedly immediately regretted. “She was drunk but not blacked out,” they said. “Afterwards, she knew she had messed up and was like, ‘I gotta go, I gotta go.'”

Another source, however, previously told People that Woods was changing her story left and right once the Kardashian/Jenners started asking her about it.

“Her story keeps changing a bit, and it’s almost like she is digging herself deeper,” the source said. “It’s been a week now of nonsense explaining from her side. Everyone thinks she wanted to hook up with Tristan and she just didn’t think she was going to get caught.” Elite Daily reached out to Woods' team for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

So, long story short, it's possible that Jordyn Woods has a strict NDA with the Kardashians that could possibly be broken if she speaks badly of the family. She might be going on Pinkett Smith's show to just send an apologetic message to the family since they've seemingly made it hard for her to reach them, but one thing's for sure here: this interview is going to stress me out!