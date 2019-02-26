The Kardashians move quickly. Following Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods' reported hookup that ended Khloé Kardashian and Thompson's relationship, Jordyn Woods' business relationship with the Kardashians might be over as well. According to reports, Woods has been cut off completely from the Kardashian/Jenner family's business ventures, which means her modeling gig with Khloé Kardashian's Good American line may be done, as well as any possibility of her having another collaboration line with Kylie Cosmetics. Elite Daily reached out to the Kardashians' and Woods' teams for comment on this report, as well as the cheating rumors, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

TMZ reports that the Kardashians have taken the next step in distancing themselves from Woods by basically "excommunicating" her from the family's money flow. Woods was previously a model for Khloé Kardashian's Good American line and has a collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics. She also has a Kylie Lip Kit named after her called "Jordy," but it's not clear if she was getting any kind of payment for that specific kit. Now, her profile on the Good American website has been taken down, which doesn't look good.

According to the source that spoke with TMZ, the family reportedly doesn't intend on working with her ever again. On top of all of this, nearly everyone in the family has unfollowed Woods (and Thompson) on Instagram, except for Kylie Jenner, who still follows Woods.

Woods reportedly hooked up with Thompson at his Los Angeles home the weekend of Feb. 16. The Kardashian family reportedly found out about the rumored hookup the following Monday and didn't believe it at first. Then Khloé Kardashian reportedly asked people who were at the party if there was any merit to the rumors, and they reportedly told her the rumors were true. Elite Daily previously reached out to Kardashian, Thompson, and Woods' teams for comment on this report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Tristan Thompson, according to E! News, originally seemingly denied the rumors by tweeting (and then quickly deleting) "FAKE NEWS" on Feb. 19. According to Us Weekly, however, he has reportedly been extremely indifferent in response to all of this drama he has caused... again. Cool, dude!

According to Us Weekly, Kardashian was the one to break the news to Jenner, and she's reportedly not taking the news well at all, which is more than fair. Jenner still follows Woods on Instagram, but she's reportedly torn about whether she should follow her family's moves by completely cutting Woods out of her life.

“At this point, the Kardashians aren’t 100 percent sure if Jordyn is going to be cut out of Kylie [Jenner]’s life,” the source said. “But they’re all looking at it as she better be.”

They continued, “It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend. She doesn’t have a lot of friends and honestly can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

Woods isn't completely out of work, of course. She has her own body-inclusive activewear line called SECNDNTRE that launched in 2018. But losing her business ties with one of the most lucrative families in the world is, no doubt, going to suck.