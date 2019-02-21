By now you know that the Kardashian-Jenner clan is in the middle of a crisis, one that involves the possibility that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Jordyn Woods. While pretty much every member of the family has kept quiet about what’s going on internally, they all seem to be speaking through social media as much as possible. For example, Kim Kardashian unfollowed Thompson and Woods after news of the scandal broke on Monday, Feb. 18. But what about everyone else? Do the Kardashians follow Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods? Well, some do and some don’t, so the jury’s still out on what’s really going on! So, let’s break this all down family member by family member. We should probably start with Khloé first.

UPDATE: As of Thursday, Feb. 21, at 5:10 p.m., it seems Khloé has unfollowed Woods.

PREVIOUSLY:

Khloé Kardashian

As of right now (Feb. 21), Khloé is still following both Thompson and Woods. This is in spite of her recent comment on an Instagram post from Hollywood Unlocked that seemingly confirms the cheating allegations. She also recently liked a tweet from a fan that criticized Thompson and his behavior.

“Dont let anyone ever say this is your fault!” the fan wrote in a Feb. 19 tweet. “He is a sick man and if its true, then she is a terrible woman, both terrible people that do not deserve your love. TRUE does and ur doing great showing her that love.”

So, the fact that she liked that tweet and is still following both Thompson and Woods is rather odd, to say the least! But hey, maybe she just didn't think to tap unfollow just yet.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is another big player in all this since Woods is her BFF and she’s probably feeling caught between a rock and a hard place right now. But just like her sister Khloé, Kylie is still following both Thompson and Woods. Maybe she and Khloé are on the same page about all this. Who knows?

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian

Do a quick search on Kim or Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram following list and you’ll learn that they’ve unfollowed both Thompson and Woods. I guess that means neither sister is leaving her stance on the situation up for interpretation. They’re 100 percent on Khloé’s side, it seems.

Kendall Jenner

Despite the fact that her younger sis Kylie is kind of caught in the middle of all this, Kendall decided to unfollow Thompson and Woods as well.

Kris Jenner

That’s not the same story for Kris Jenner, though. Mama Kris is still following Thompson and Woods. Maybe she’s waiting to get all the details before she goes ahead and hits that unfollow button?

All in all, it seems like the family is a little bit torn on how to proceed with this situation, especially when it comes to social media. And that’s really no surprise. I mean, Thompson is part of the family since he’s True’s dad. And Woods, according to People, was taken under the Kardashian-Jenner’s wings as part of the family. So, it’s easy to understand why the whole family isn’t putting up a unified front on the 'Gram just yet. It’s a tough situation all around!