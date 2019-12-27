On Christmas Eve, the Kardashian-Jenner family blessed everyone's newsfeeds with snaps of their annual Christmas Eve party. Then, on Christmas day, the youngest Jenner sister blessed beauty lovers with news that Kylie Cosmetics' End Of Year 2019 Sale would kick off on Thursday, Dec. 26 at 8 a.m. PT, and what an amazing late Christmas gift the sale is. Seriously, you won't want to ignore the discounts Jenner has going on.

The sale is happening exclusively on KylieCosmetics.com and offers 20% off the entire site. There's no promo code needed; the discount will be taken at checkout. Jenner is also offering up to 50% off select items in the site's sale section. Some of the best deals include $6-off Lip Kits, brow products for just $16, and 50% off Jenner's cult-fave primer. There's just one small catch: The sale ends Saturday, Dec. 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT, so there's not much time left to shop.

Since time is of the essence, you'll want to have a plan before you shop. To help you out, I've rounded up some of the best products that are on sale right now. So go on and treat yourself to a little post-holiday cheer — you deserve it.

In my humble opinion, "Dolce K" is one the best nudes Jenner's brand has to offer. It's a deep, beige nude that dries to a matte finish. The Lip Kit also features a matching creamy lip liner to create a sharp, striking pout that will last all day long.

Yes, even limited-edition sets like the Candy K Try It Kit are discounted during the sale. "Candy K" is a warm, pinkish nude and one of Kylie Cosmetics' OG shades. The set boasts a velvet liquid lipstick, pencil lip liner, matte pressed powder, pressed illuminating powder, and two Kyshadow pressed powder singles.

Jenner's primer is lightweight, hydrating, smoothing, and provides a radiant complexion before makeup application — and it's 50% off during the sale. What better time to stock up than when you can get two for the price of one?

The term "brows on fleek" might be a couple years old, but you can still ring in 2020 with "fleeky" brows thanks to the Kybrow Powder Duo. The compact features two velvety powders that allow you to customize and build a perfect brow look. Kybrow Powder Duos come in "Cool Brown," "Auburn," "Ebony," "Medium Brown," and "Blonde."

One of Jenner's most popular collections of 2019 was the Kylie Cosmetics x Balmain collection, and luckily, its eyeshadow palette is back in stock on the site right now. The Balmain Kyshadow Palette features nine bold shades in matte and metallic finishes, like "City Of Love," a mint metallic green; "Top Model," a matte warm rose; and "Model Type," a metallic pewter silver glitter.

If you've had your sights set on any of the brand's products, then you better hurry, as its last sale of the year ends soon.