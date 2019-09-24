Olivier Rousteing has designed enough beautifully beaded dresses over the last year and a half to make me a (Non-purchasing, but still very dedicated) member of the Balmain Army for life. That said, I can't exactly buy a dress that costs more than a month's rent whenever I please, so while Balmain have some truly beautiful clothes, I have only been able to admire them from afar. After hearing the news that there will be another way to get my hands on some Balmain goodies this year, I'm thrilled to learn more about where to get the Kylie Cosmetics x Balmain Capsule Collection, debuting at the brand's Spring/Summer 2020 show this Paris Fashion Week.

The Kardashians and Rousteing have been friends for quite some time and all of the sisters — Kim and Kylie especially — have had standout moments in embellished, bodycon Balmain looks. Above all, their metallic silver moment at the 2016 Met Gala stands out, but the family seems to gravitate towards Balmain attire as often for big events as they do for one-on-one date nights. If that's not fashion goals, I honestly don't know what is.

Even considering their friendship, I was still surprised when I heard that a Kylie Cosmetics x Balmain Collection would be dropping:

Courtesy of Kylie Cosmetics

"Paris is always a good idea 🇫🇷," both Jenner and Rousteing captioned their announcement posts regarding the collab. The Kylie x Balmain Collection is to debut in Paris during the Parisian fashion house's Spring/Summer 2020 ready-to-wear presentation, and the products in the lineup are all inspired by the clothes themselves.

The collab has earned Jenner the title of Artistic Director of Make Up for the show:

Michael Buckner/WWD/Shutterstock

Given that Kylie is constantly out and about in the latest Balmain looks, it's safe to say she definitely understands the brand's aesthetic well enough to create the perfect collection to suit it. The line itself features all new shades of pre-existing Kylie Cosmetics faves — a High Gloss, a Lip Kit, and a Kyshadow Palette — and the packaging features prints and hues inspired by Balmain's Fall/Winter 2019 collection.

How dreamy is this new drop? I'm loving the bold eye palette especially. So high fashion!

Courtesy of Kylie Cosmetics

The pink Balmain jumpsuit Jenner wore to the 61st Grammy Awards is a personal favorite of mine, and the color clearly inspired a few shades in the collab:

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And speaking of color, the purple ensemble she wore to the 2017 Marie Claire Image Maker Awards was a moment:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She even posed with Rousteing at the event. Are they not the most stylish BFFs you've ever seen?

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Finally, I can't possibly talk about Kylie in Balmain without drooling over the perfection that was her 2016 Met Gala slay:

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While I can neither afford to shop Balmain nor manage to snag a spot at their Paris Fashion Week presentation, I can at the very least shop their Kylie Cosmetics collab, as it will be available after making its runway debut. I can finally channel my inner Kardashian slash fashion model! To shop Kylie x Balmain, hit up the Kylie Cosmetics website on September 27, when the whole line will become shoppable at 8AM PST.