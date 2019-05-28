There are few things I love more than a bold makeup moment, especially when it comes to a statement brow. However, nine out of 10 times, a statement brow is is defined, dark, and dramatic, so even though Kristin Stewart's bleached eyebrows were definitely statement-making, they took me a minute to fully comprehend. At first glance, I thought the actress had shaved her brows off altogether, but now that I've taken an up-close look at her glam from that night, I'm here to say that her brows were in fact present, just bleached, and I'm kinda here for this new look.

Kristen Stewart has never been here for your limiting beauty norms, so if you don't think bleached brows are ~pretty~, you're cordially invited to take several seats. Ever since her 2015 interview with Marie Claire, in which she discussed how cutting off her "sexy" long hair liberated her, I've been a fan of both her outspoken viewpoint and her look. "Maybe to most people long hair is prettier," Stewart told the magazine back in 2015, "But then what? Is your main goal in life to be desired? That is boring as f*ck." Amen, sis!

Stewart always kills it at events with edgy, unique beauty looks, often pairing her signature smoky eye with a cropped haircut:

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So when she stepped out with barely-there brows at the Chanel Metiers d'Art Show, I almost didn't recognize her:

Han Myung-Gu/Contributor/Getty Images

Who would've thought a brow could make such a major difference? The show was held in South Korea, and given that Stewart was one of the late Karl Lagerfeld's muses, it only made sense that she show up looking amazing to honor him and the future of Chanel. She did just that with her bleached brows, green eyeliner, and overall sooty smoky eye, and the unorthodox beauty look went perfectly with her rooted, platinum strands and leather shorts. It was such a rocker chick moment!

Here's what a typical "statement brow" from Stewart looks like. Dark and defined:

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I kinda love that she went the opposite route and tried something a little different! She's not the first celeb to rock a bleached brow, but she might single-handedly bring back the trend for summer 2019.

Who could forget Kim Kardashian's bleached brow moment back at the 2016 Met Gala? Iconic!

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kardashian's sis, Kendall Jenner, has also rocked bleached brows at a number of fashion shows, like this moment from the Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2016 show:

George Chinsee/WWD/Shutterstock

If Jenner's previous experiences are any indication, Stewart should be prepared to handle the consequences of a bold bleached moment. Per Refinery 29, Jenner once shared on her site that she hated when designers made her bleach her brows for runway shows, as they usually ended up falling out altogether because of it. "It always freaks me out, because every time they do it, I lose them," Jenner wrote. "They literally fall OUT! It's bad — I really hate getting a bleach."

Having no brows is low-key a major fear of mine, BTW:

Here's hoping Stewart's brows are in good shape, and that she rocks the bleached look a few more times before changing it up again. I'm into it!