Alert! Alert! One of the world's most adorable couples (in my book, at least) just posted the sweetest photo together. Kristen Bell's Instagram with Dax Shepard and their matching eye masks proves that the couple that pampers together, stays together — duh. And while you might think of face masks as something to smooth on during a quiet, relaxing night at home with a hot bath and maybe a mug of tea, it seems like Bell and Shepard thought outside the box a little by turning the wellness ritual into something they could do not just together, but on-the-go. As actors, podcasters, the parents of two young children (the list goes on and on), these cuties showed that they really know how to integrate wellness into their busy schedule in this recent post to Bell's account.

"Your mom and dad are heading to a photo shoot for something really special we have been working on for over a year that we hope you LOVE. Dad is driving safely and we are de-puffing on the way!" Bell wrote in the caption of her Instagram photo. I have to admit that I am so in love with how romantic it is to wear matching eye masks with your SO. Plus, if this power couple de-puffs in the car, then I'm sold on trying to bring self-care on the road, too.

If you're as obsessed as I am with these two, then you'll probably be happy to hear that POPSUGAR has all the details about the eye mask that Bell and Shepard are wearing in the The Good Place actress' photo, so you and your SO can totally twin, too.

Unlike many other types of super fancy celeb face masks, skyn ICELAND's Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels aren't wildly extravagant, so you can probably follow in the power couple's footsteps if you're interested. Although the product sells for $45, it includes 12 separate sets of eye gels, which prices out to only $3.75 each — not bad, right?

And while Bell's caption only mentions the product's ability to de-puff, the brand's website details a whole host of other benefits to wearing these eye masks: They can "firm, tone, brighten and reduce the appearance of puffiness and wrinkles," as per skyn ICELAND's website.

Bell and Shepard's shared wellness rituals aren't exclusive to skincare, however. According to their Instagram posts, the couple loves getting active together through sweaty couples workouts, and even through less strenuous activities like roller skating together.

If you're hungry for as much "Daxen" (or maybe it's "Kristax") cuteness as you can stomach, you definitely don't need to look far. These two are no strangers to gushing over each other on social media. As precious as it is to see picturesque smooching pics, though, part of the allure of this couple, at least to me personally, is how they keep things real and seem authentically normal in a lot of ways. In addition to swooning over each other, they've talked publicly about more personal issues, as well, like their kids walking in on them during sex and resolving their issues in therapy together.

The mutual love and support that these two clearly share and give to each other is nothing short of heartwarming. In a September 2018 post commemorating Shepard's "14th year sobriety birthday," Bell thanked her partner for being such a wonderful father (and dog father) and husband, and for his courage in overcoming addiction. "I'm so proud that you have never been ashamed of your story, but instead shared it widely," she wrote, "with the hope it might inspire someone else to become the best version of themselves. You have certainly inspired me to do so."

That, if you ask me, is the purest definition of #CoupleGoals.