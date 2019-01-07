The year 2019 is shaping up to be a great year for Kristen Bell — we're only a week in, and she's already strutting her stuff at the Golden Globes and celebrating her first GG nomination. Considering it is her very first nom, it's no surprise that Kristen Bell’s 2019 Golden Globes look is nothing short of stunning. In fact, it's one of my personal favorite ensembles she's ever worn, dare I say it. And whether or not you agree that it's her all-time best or not, you'll certainly be able to agree that it's a show-stopping look at the very, very least. We stan Kristen Bell in this house, and tonight, she really gave us an outfit to celebrate.

Bell is such a household name by now, it's honestly a little surprising that this is her first nomination. She's up for Best Actress in a TV Comedy or Musical for her work on The Good Place, (which, if you haven't seen, what are you doing?) and I couldn't be more excited about it. Obviously, Bell feels the same way, and her joy was truly palpable as she walked the carpet wearing Zuhair Murad. The floor-length blush-colored gown featured diamond embellishments that perfectly matched her diamond cuff bracelet and drop earrings.

Bell was joined by her husband Dax Shepard, and of course he made time to poke fun of the seriousness of awards shows by imitating his wife's pose. Honestly, what else do you expect from this duo? When they're not stunning on the red carpet, they're making us laugh, and in the case of the Golden Globes, they're doing both.

Though the official Golden Globes portraits are absolutely stunning, I can't help but favor the pics Bell dropped on her personal Instagram page. Just before Shepard and Bell hit the red carpet, they had a pre-awards show meal of... well, lobster of course. Because why not? Not only is this a classic snap of the couple keeping it real (as they love to do), it's also super intimate. I love how they're staring into each other's eyes. I know they just stuffed their faces with lobster and are wearing thousand-dollar outfits, but, I can't help but feel like in this moment, they're just like anyone else.

Of course, Bell is no stranger to really owning a red carpet. In fact, many of her 2018 lewks were some of my all-time faves. Who can forget the vision in white that was Bell at the 2018 Emmys?

This sleek satin look was a white-hot moment, IMHO:

And equally sleek and slinky (but far more edgy) was this black leather gown with a cutout below the chest, worn to the Like Father premiere in Los Angeles:

Bell has always known what works, and she's definitely mastered a red carpet attire formula over the years. Though usually she keeps her dress the star of the show, at this year's Golden Globes, her old Hollywood glamour hairstyle really complemented her look. As we saw on the carpet earlier with Rachel Brosnahan, it looks like simple glam is the trend this year.