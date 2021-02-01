Get ready to send a Valentine's Day note in the sweetest way possible this year. Krispy Kreme's Valentine's Day 2021 doughnuts include four new heart-shaped bites, and you can also send a "Dough-Note," which is a personalized message included with sweet bites. Whether you're ready to send yourself a love note or want to ship a box to your Valentine (or Galentines), Krispy Kreme's heart-shaped confections are perfectly decorated for the holiday.

Krispy Kreme is upping its Valentine's Day game by taking its 2020 Conversation Heart Doughnuts to the next level. Available nationwide as of Monday, Feb. 1, Krispy Kreme's new doughnuts and “Dough-Notes” feature an adorable love letter-themed box filled with 12 heart-shaped doughnuts in four flavors. Inside, you'll find the 12 heart-shaped Valentine's collection doughnuts in four flavors — Sprinkled Hearts, Sugar Cookie Hearts, Strawberries and Kreme Hearts, and Chocolate Caramel Hearts — all of which are new for the holiday. Krispy Kreme is also offering a new gift delivery option for its "Dough-Notes," which lets you order online, add a custom note, and deliver a dozen or more of the V-Day collection donuts straight to someone's door. The pricing for one dozen of the Krispy Kreme "Dough-Notes" collection will vary by location.

If you're wondering what the new flavors taste like, here's what to expect: The Sprinkled Heart features a Cake Batter Kreme, red icing, and heart sprinkles. ​Sugar Cookie Heart is filled with Sugar Cookie Kreme, dipped in white icing, and finished with a white icing drizzle and Valentine's sugar blend sprinkles. The Strawberries and Kreme Heart doughnut features a Strawberries and Kreme filling, strawberry icing, and a candy sugar heart on top. Finally, the Chocolate Caramel Heart doughnut includes a Caramel Kreme filling, chocolate icing, a drizzle of white icing, and Valentine confetti sprinkles.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

As for the special note, if you're sending someone “Dough-Notes,” the personalized by printed and will come with the delivery. The V-Day doughnuts are only available for a limited time, so you'll need to act fast before they disappear.

Whether you're grabbing one heart doughnut, a box, or sending them to someone, remember to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Dec. 31. They include wearing a face mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, and washing or sanitizing your hands after handling any packaging and or eating the tasty bites. It's best to use a contactless payment method such as delivery or pick-up to limit your contact with others. If you schedule a delivery, remind your recipient to wash their hands after handling the packaging.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.