Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and it's time to celebrate with all the sweets. Krispy Kreme has your back with the return of the chain's super cute edible messages. Krispy Kreme's Valentine's Day Conversation Heart Doughnuts are the perfect sweet treats to spread the love this holiday.

The fan-favorite Conversation Heart Doughnuts are back in stores as of Monday, Jan. 27, and they'll be available at participating Krispy Kreme locations through Friday, Feb. 14, aka Valentine's Day. Just like the 2019 treats, the comeback of the romantic goodies features flirty phrases, but this time, there is an even larger selection of messages. Each of the heart-shaped doughnuts are topped with one of 24 edible messages, including "CRAZY 4 U," "ILYSM," "BE MINE," and "BFF," so your valentine will finally know how you truly feel this winter. TBH, with the cute pastel colors — pink, purple, green, and yellow — they're perfect for bae or your BFFs.

The heart-shaped doughnut collection features four classic fillings: Cake Batter, Strawberries & Kreme, Original Kreme, and Chocolate Kreme. To make things more festive, the special-edition treats come with a limited-edition gift box, all while supplies last. If you're ready to get your hands on a box of Valentine doughnuts, check out Krispy Kreme's website to find a participating location.

You'll also want to try out Krispy Kreme's new Mini Doughnuts when you swing by the store this season. The Minis were permanently added to the menu on Monday, Jan. 6, and they are available in 2-packs or 16-count boxes. The Minis are smaller versions of OG doughnuts, and it's the perfect solution if you're looking to satisfy your doughnut craving without eating a whole doughnut. The bites are available in four popular flavors: Chocolate Iced Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, and Original Glazed.

You can get a taste of the menu item for free during Krispy Kreme's happy hour event, "Mini Mondays," this January. To score the deal, just head to a participating Krispy Kreme between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time on Monday, Jan. 27. The best part is there's no purchase necessary, so you'll get one free Mini Doughnut just by visiting your fave chain during the happy hour period. Since Krispy Kreme's offers end soon, you'll want to head to a store ASAP.