Krispy Kreme is celebrating the new year with a brand new addition to its menu. To give you more options, Krispy Kreme's new Mini Doughnuts are available as of Monday, Jan. 6, but don't expect these to disappear soon. In fact, the Mini Doughnuts are Krispy Kreme's newest permanent menu item, which means you can order these delicious bite-size versions of your favorite doughnuts all year long.

These mini bites are available nationally at participating Krispy Kreme locations. Unlike doughnut holes, Krispy Kreme's Mini Doughnuts look exactly like the doughnuts you're used to, just shrunk down in size. You'll find the Krispy Kreme Mini Doughnuts in four flavor options: Chocolate Iced Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, and Original Glazed. Just to be safe, though, you'll want to make sure your local Krispy Kreme is a participating location. The new Krispy Kreme Mini Doughnuts are available in 2-packs or 16-count boxes, and prices will vary by location.

To celebrate the launch, Krispy Kreme is hosting "Mini Mondays" every Mondays in January. Stop into a Krispy Kreme store near you during this special happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time, and you'll get a free Mini doughnut. You'll get to choose your flavor, but it's limited to one free Mini per customer per day at participating stores. And since it's dine-in only, you can't score a free doughnut if you're choosing delivery or ordering online.

On Dec. 31, Krispy Kreme posted on Twitter teasing the news, letting fans know the brand had something "big coming," but little did anyone know that the biggest addition to the menu would be these adorable Mini Doughnuts.

The addition of Mini Doughnuts to the menu may be a game-changer for those who just want a taste of the classic sweet. Or, if you can't make up your mind about which flavor sounds best, you can order a few different ones without filling up on a regular-size doughnut. To try a new Krispy Kreme Mini Doughnut for free, make sure you stop into a store during a happy hour on one of the four Mondays in January.