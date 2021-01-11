Krispy Kreme is upgrading its doughnut game with four decadent new offerings inspired by your favorite desserts — and they're all miniature versions, so you can get a taste of each. With confections inspired by chocolate chip cookie dough to birthday cake, to name a couple, Krispy Kreme's new Mini Dessert Doughnut Collection promises to satisfy your sweet tooth and help you lean into those treat yo' self vibes in the new year.

Starting Monday Jan. 11 at participating U.S. Krispy Kreme locations, you can treat your tastebuds to the new Mini Dessert Doughnut Collection, which comes with four delicious flavors that are all very different from each other but sound equally delicious. All mini offerings start with a classic doughnut base that's dipped in icing and then stacked with toppings inspired by your fave desserts.

Starting off the lineup, which will be through Jan. 31, is a Lemon Bar mini doughnut, which is dipped in yellow icing and layered with crumbles of shortbread, a dusting of powdered sugar, and a lemon curd swirl. Next, a Strawberry Cheesecake mini doughnut comes dipped in cream cheese icing before it's topped with sprinkles of graham crackers and a strawberry drizzle. To round out the quartet, a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough mini doughnut is dipped in chocolate icing and comes with a ring with cookie dough, a chocolate drizzle, and chocolate chips on top. Last but not least, the colorful Birthday Cake flavor comes topped with crumbles of confetti cake, birthday cake-flavored buttercream, and colorful sprinkles.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

You're in luck if you can't decide which one to try, because the new mini doughnuts are available in two-, four-, and 16-count boxes, giving you the perfect excuse to give all the flavors a taste. Prices of the limited-edition offerings will vary by market.

Because 2021 is proving to be as much of a rollercoaster year as its predecessor, Krispy Kreme will also be offering specials on "Win-Days," aka Wednesdays, all month long. On Jan. 13, 20, and 27, head to Krispy Kreme's social media accounts to take advantage of that day's "Win-day" offer.

When picking up your doughnuts, you might want to consider ordering online or calling ahead to make sure your Krispy Kreme has them and you're avoiding unnecessary trips, in accordance with the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Dec. 31. If possible, opt for pickup or drive thru to minimize your contact with others. If you do go inside to order your doughnuts, make sure to wear a face mask and practice social distancing as much as possible. Before digging in and after handling any packaging, you should also wash or sanitize your hands.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.