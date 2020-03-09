It's time to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with some tasty treats. Krispy Kreme's St. Patrick's Day Doughnuts are festive bites that'll sprinkle the magic onto your next holiday party. There's even a new a special to indulge in this March: the Leprechaun Trap Doughnut. Here's how you can prepare for the big day with decorated glazed goodness.

For the first time ever, Krispy Kreme is turning all your favorite doughnuts green for St. Patrick's Day. In previous years, fans could only get green Original Glazed Doughnuts, but the themed doughnuts this season include Chocolate Iced with Green Kreme, Cake Batter with green icing, Strawberry Iced with St. Patrick' Day sprinkles, Oreo Cookies and Kreme with green icing drizzle, and Chocolate Iced Custard filled with shamrock sprinkles.

To top it off, there's also a brand new Leprechaun Trap Doughnut. The holiday treat is decorated like a pot of gold with glittery sprinkles, and the stuffed doughnut features an Irish Kreme-flavored filling with a pair of leprechaun's feet sticking out of it. Because there will only be a limited amount of the Leprechaun Trap Doughnuts available each day, you'll have to try your luck to see if you can get your hands on the treat when you visit Krispy Kreme ahead of St. Patrick's Day.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

You can pick up your festive doughnuts at participating Krispy Kreme locations in the United States beginning Saturday, March 14, and they'll be available through St. Patrick's Day, which is on Tuesday, March 17. To find a store near you, check out Krispy Kreme's store locator.

If you'd like to indulge in doughnuts from the comfort of your couch this spring, I'd recommend checking out Krispy Kreme's new doughnut delivery. The company kicked off its national doughnut delivery on Feb. 29, and all you'll need to do is download the Krispy Kreme app or head to the Krispy Kreme website to find the closest location delivering near you.

Remember to get your orders in for the St. Patrick's Day Doughnuts between March 14 and 17, if you want a festive bite for the holiday.