If you love doughnuts and celebrating holidays, then you probably know you should check out your local Krispy Kreme location whenever any holiday rolls around. While St. Patrick's Day might seem more synonymous with green beer than doughnuts, Krispy Kreme made sure to get in on fun (again) with some super festive treats. Yep, Krispy Kreme's green doughnuts for St. Patrick's Day 2019 are coming back to the menu, and they're as fitting for the holiday as you remember from last year.

In a March 7 press release from Krispy Kreme, the doughnut chain announced the return of the green "O'riginal" Glazed Doughnut. Coming to stores for the entire St. Patrick's Day weekend from Friday, March 15, 2019 through Sunday, March 17, 2019, the O'riginal Glazed Doughnut will definitely satisfy your sweet tooth and your desire to show your St. Patty's Day spirit. With its specially made green dough topped with the Krispy Kreme Glaze you know and love, your sweet tooth will definitely enjoy this festive treat.

Available in participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shops throughout the three-day celebration (March 15-17) this year, you can enjoy an extra day of Irish-inspired fun as compared to the 2018 offering. Last year, Krispy Kreme locations only offered the O'riginal doughnut for a two-day period, likely due to the fact that St. Patrick's Day landed on a Saturday last year.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Chalk it up to the luck of the Irish (or that the actual day St. Patrick's Day lands on generally changes every year), but the fact remains that you've got an extra day to get in on all the O'riginal Glazed Doughnut goodness you can handle. Krispy Kreme's 2019 St. Patrick's Day celebration doesn't stop at just gifting you an extra day of festive sweets, though. All new for 2109, Krispy Kreme is also introducing the "Golden Dozen Pass." Sounds like something at the end of a glazed Krispy Kreme rainbow, right? Well, it's not exactly a pot of gold, but it could win you one free dozen of Original Glazed Doughnuts each month for an entire year.

Yep, according to the press release, you have a chance to win each day of the St. Patrick's Day weekend, because "multiple customers will win a Golden Dozen Pass each day at every participating shop." I don't know about you, but that sounds like I might just have to make sure three trips to my local Krispy Kreme location are on the agenda for my St. Patrick's Day festivities. If you're a lucky winner, you'll get to enjoy a free dozen of Original Glazed Doughnuts per month, every month until next St. Patrick's Day, aka March 17, 2020.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Can't make it into the store because you're busy searching for four-leaf clovers? No worries. You can enter the giveaway by using good ol' snail mail. You can check out the simple terms for mail-away entries on the Krispy Kreme website. TBH, even if you don't snag a free year of doughnuts, it seems like Krispy Kreme has you set for a pretty sweet St. Patrick's Day weekend.