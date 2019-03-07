This St. Patrick's Day, you'll want to call on the luck of the Irish if you're looking to score dozens of free doughnuts throughout the year. For the first time ever, Krispy Kreme's "Golden Dozen Pass" for St. Patrick's Day 2019 means that during the celebratory weekend, numerous lucky customers will be winning a 12-month supply of doughnuts. Make sure to head to your closest Krispy Kreme every day during March 15 through 17 for a chance to win the doughnut equivalent of a Willy Wonka golden ticket.

Starting on Friday, March 15, doughnut devotees can head to their local Krispy Kreme storefront for a chance to win 365 days worth, aka 144 of the chain's delicious fried original glazed doughnuts. Anyone who knows me knows that I have a serious weak spot for Krispy Kreme's OG doughnuts, and I definitely can't pass up a chance to win a full year's worth of these sweet fried treats. Here's how it all works. When you visit your closest Krispy Kreme location from that Friday through Sunday, March 17, you can enter to win a Golden Dozen Pass, which basically entitles lucky winners to a dozen free Original Glazed Doughnuts per month until St. Patrick's Day next year. In other words, you could have 144 free doughnuts to look forward to from now until March 17, 2020, which basically sounds like heaven in a box to me.

Unlike many giveaways, I like that the doughnut chain is giving away its Golden Dozen Pass to "thousands of lucky Krispy Kreme fans," per the website. There's actually a decent chance that you could win one, considering that all participating shops will be giving away multiple free doughnut passes to customers every day during this three-day period, per the release.

If you can't make it to a Krispy Kreme location during that time frame, you can also enter to win a Golden Dozen Pass by mailing in your submission. Just make sure to check the fine print at www.krispykreme.com/stpatricksday to make sure you're following all the guidelines and sending your entry to the right place.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

While there's no purchase necessary to try your hand at winning the new Golden Passes, there is a pretty tasty incentive to do so. Krispy Kreme's green "O’riginal" Glazed doughnut is back from Friday, March 15 through Sunday, March 17 to give you a very festive and leprechaun-approved option for the weekend. You're getting a dozen of the chain's Original Glazed doughnuts that have been specially dyed green for the occasion, which makes the treat a fitting accompaniment to help you get in the spirit of things (Plus, how cute would it look in your St. Patty's day 'Gram?).

Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, explained in a press release:

What could be better than a green O’riginal Glazed doughnut? Not much. But FREE Original Glazed doughnuts for a year might do the trick. Stop by and maybe you’ll end up with both.

Again, you only have one weekend to enter to win the chain's coveted Golden Dozen Pass and a whole year's worth of tasty doughnuts, so don't forget try your luck (and grab a green O’riginal Glazed doughnut while you're at it) amidst your St. Patty's Day festivities.