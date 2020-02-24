Krispy Kreme is making it so much easier to embrace hibernation season with a doughnut in hand. Two years after the doughnut confectionary began testing out the concept of sending hot glazed goodness straight to its customers' doors, it's now rolling out the initiative nationwide. That's right: Krispy Kreme is launching national doughnut delivery, so excuse me while I cancel all plans to leave my house for the next couple of weeks.

In honor of Leap Day, which is on Saturday, Feb. 29, the North Carolina-based chain is helping sugar lovers spring into March with the gift of icing-glazed fried dough and none of the hassle of a drive through or pick-up trip. In my opinion, the only thing better than treating yourself or your office to a dozen of these bad boys is getting them delivered piping hot to your home or office, which is why I was seriously pumped when I saw that Krispy Kreme will now be making it even more crave-worthy to start your day with a doughnut (or four) and your choice of coffee or other sips.

TBH, this is a convenient lifesaver for all those winter mornings when you hit the snooze button too many times and don't have time to make that necessary Krispy Kreme coffee and pastry run, and my tastebuds are already rejoicing at the prospect.

To make your order, you'll simply want to download the Krispy Kreme app or head to the Krispy Kreme website to find the closest storefront delivering near you, pick out the doughnuts that are piquing your interest, check out, and then wait for all the hot glazed goodness to arrive wherever you want them to be.

To kick off the national delivery program, Krispy Kreme will also be celebrating Leap Day by delivering five dozen free doughnuts (aka 60 melt-in-your-mouth glazed treats) to hospitals where a Leap Day baby is born. All parents and hospital staff have to do is head to social media and tag @KrispyKreme with the hashtag #KrispyKremeSpecialDelivery and the hospital they're at, and Krispy Kreme shops within 10 miles of the hospital will sweeten expect parents' delivery with some tasty freebies.

Again, the chain's new initiative will be starting on Feb. 29 all around the country, so I'd put a reminder in your phone and get ready to count down to spring with a sweet delivery.