Krispy Kreme is celebrating National Doughnut Day with a super sweet deal. Instead of offering a single-day deal on Friday, June 5, Krispy Kreme's National Doughnut Day deal is a weeklong celebration. Get ready to satisfy your sweet tooth and score a week's worth of free Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

Starting on Monday, June 1, fans can celebrate National Doughnut Week, Krispy Kreme's upgrade for National Doughnut Day. The chain's annual Doughnut Day tradition is getting a major upgrade, so you'll have from Monday, June 1 to Friday, June 5, to get a free doughnut of your choice at a participating Krispy Kreme store location. You don't have to make a purchase to grab one of the free treats, but there is a limit of one doughnut per person per day while supplies last.

To get in on the National Doughnut Day deal, you can go whichever day you want (or even all five) and ask for which doughnut you'd like for free. The doughnuts you can get in the deal include Krispy Kreme's Original Glazed Doughnut, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut, and the Original Filled Doughnut varieties, such as the raspberry and lemon filled doughnuts.

You need to be physically present at a Krispy Kreme store to redeem the deal, which means you can use drive-thru ordering, or if your store lobby has reopened with social distance and increased sanitization measures, you can go inside to redeem the offer. You can't score the free doughnut with online ordering, and since curbside pickup is only available as an online order option, the only way to get the free doughnuts is to go through a drive-thru or in a lobby. As of Tuesday, May 26, Krispy Kreme's dine-in seating is still off limits as a part of its coronavirus response.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

The next time you order takeout, keep some safety tips in mind. As of May 11, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends you avoid going out if you feel sick and if you do go out, you should wear a face covering over your nose and mouth. You should also continue to practice social distancing by keeping a six-foot distance, as well as wash your hands or sanitize them after handling your order.

Find your nearest Krispy Kreme location to check its current service status. And don't forget to celebration National Doughnut Week, starting June 1.

