By now, you probably have a handful of go-to Krispy Kreme doughnut flavors. Some of 'em might be permanent menu items, while others might be limited-edition sweets. If you're a fan of the company's Lemon Glazed Doughnut, then I have *amazing* news for you. Krispy Kreme's Lemon Glazed Doughnut is back, and you'll be able to enjoy its sweet-and-zesty flavors you know and love. If you're a Lemon Glazed fan, clear your schedule for the end of April — because that's when the treat will be available again.

That's right: Krispy Kreme's Lemon Glazed Doughnut will only be available for one week this year, so plan accordingly. According to the company's press release, it'll be on the shelves at participating U.S. Krispy Kreme locations from April 22 to April 28. That's all, folks, so be sure to visit your local doughnut hub for the lemony snack before it's gone for the season.

Don't fret, though: This isn't the only time the Lemon Glazed Doughnut has made a comeback after its debut. The treat, which was officially released in April 2018, returned to Krispy Kreme shelves for one week in August 2018. With that being said, cross your fingers that the flavor will be released again when the weather gets warmer.

In the meantime, mark your calendars for April 2019 and get ready to indulge in Krispy Kreme's bright-and-cheery springtime fave.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

If you haven't heard of the Lemon Glazed Doughnut yet, let me give you the lowdown. Back in January 2018, Krispy Kreme hosted the #VoteForGlaze flavor contest, which asked the public to decide on an upcoming glazed doughnut flavor. The options included Blueberry, Lemon, Caramel, and Maple, but Lemon came out on top.

After the public voted for the Lemon Glazed Doughnut option, it was released in April 2018 for one week. If you missed it last April, you can try it this month at your participating Krispy Kreme store. If decide to visit, you can expect a lemon-glazed doughnut with the perfect amount of sweetness and zest.

How stoked are you?

The Lemon Glazed Doughnut isn't the only sweet treat that Krispy Kreme has up its sleeve, though. According to the company's press release, Krispy Kreme will also be releasing a Fruit-Inspired Collection later this spring. The mega-colorful collection features three new doughnuts that include the Pineapple Doughnut, the Key Lime Doughnut, and the Strawberry Doughnut.

Here, take a quick look at these upcoming beauts:

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

In addition to being festive AF, the doughnuts are filled with fruity flavors that'll send your tastebuds on a tropical vacay. According to Krispy Kreme, the Strawberry Doughnut is packed with strawberry filling, and the Pineapple Doughnut is filled with pineapple filling. The Key Lime Doughnut, on the other hand, is stuffed with Key Lime Kreme. I'll have a bite of each, please.

The Fruit-Inspired Collection will be available at participating U.S. Krispy Kreme stores from May 6 to June 16. Between those sweet selections and the returning Lemon Glazed Doughnut, you'll be able to add even more delicious flavors to your go-to Krispy Kreme list.