Halloween is my absolute fave, and it's not just because I get to watch all of the best monster movies. I just love the spooky season, when everything feels a little more magical than usual, especially all the fun treats that are all dressed up for the holiday. One of the tastiest spooky sweets are Halloween-inspired doughnuts, of course, and Krispy Kreme's Halloween 2019 Doughnuts are coming to stores near you. These "Monster Batch" Doughnuts not only look delicious, but their frightfully festive designs are almost too perfect to pass up.

Krispy Kreme's official press release says that these new "deliciously mischievous treats "may be "making appearances at Halloween parties and gatherings by the dozens," so there's a hint for that Halloween office party. These adorable Monster Batch Doughnuts are available from Oct. 7 through Oct. 31 at Krispy Kreme locations across the United States.

Dave Skena, Chief of Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation, made a statement in the official release urging customers to "keep an eye out for these mischievous monsters … and then eat them. Because they are scary good." IDK about you, but I think I'm going to be one of the first to snatch some up the moment they drop.

There are a few different Krispy Kreme Halloween 2019 Doughnuts to choose from, so you'll want to have a game plan if you're coming in to order for a party, or even if just want to bring some spooky doughnuts home to your fam. Who are these three sugary monsters?

All three of Krispy Kreme's Monster Doughnuts are to die for. But really, my fave might be a tie between Hypno-Henry, the Cake Batter Monster, and Mumford, the Mummy Monster Doughnut. Let me explain: The company clearly put a lot of thought into the naming and creation of these doughnuts, right down to the official descriptions of these bites, which are playful and fun.

Krispy Kreme's first Halloween 2019 Doughnut in the lineup is Slimon, the Slime Monster Doughnut. This one is described as an "Original Glazed doughnut with lemon slime filling, dipped in spooky green icing with a green Kreme dollop and covered in 'slime.'" Obvi, if you want green Halloween doughnut, Slimon is the one for you.

But, here come my fave two choices — Mumford, the Mummy Monster Doughnut, and Hypno-Henry, the Cake Batter Monster. Mumford was "last seen wrapping dozen boxes and coffee cups all around the shops" and he is "an Original Glazed doughnut 'wrapped' in purple icing." Hypno-Henry, the Cake Batter Monster, on the other hand, is a doughnut that's been "filled with cake batter, dipped in yellow icing and orange sanding sugar with a mesmerizing icing swirl."

If you're asking me about flavors, I might say I'd go with Slimon and Hypno-Henry first, cause I'm a big fan of bigger flavors, especially cake batter. But then, a mummy-inspired doughnut just has a large place in my soul.

Krispy Kreme is definitely on its game when it comes to seasonal bites. In fact, the brand's Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut is available all the way through Thanksgiving. So, if you want to add a little classic fall flavor to your Halloween doughnut lineup, you can go right ahead.

Back to the Halloween specials, though, there's a little bit of info you should know. If you come into a participating Krispy Kreme on Halloween — Thursday, Oct. 31 — wearing a costume you can get a "free doughnut of your choice." I might be showing up to my Krispy Kreme a few times this October. If you can stop there en route to your costume party, then you should def grab one of their spooky offerings.

TBH, one look at Krispy Kreme's Halloween Doughnuts will get you right in the spirit of spooky season. Halloween is literally everything, and so are these doughnuts. I can't wait to go grab a few of these from a Krispy Kreme near me.