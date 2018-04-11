Krispy Kreme's Cookie-Flavored Doughnut Collection Will Make You Feel So Nostalgic
As if your mornings couldn’t get any sweeter, Krispy Kreme is rolling out two new cookie-inspired doughnut flavors — and you’re taste buds are going to be really happy about it. Making their big debut in Krispy Kreme shops across the country starting on Tuesday, April 10 are two doughnuts inspired by your favorite childhood cookies: the Nutter Butter Cookie Twist Doughnut and the Chips Ahoy! Doughnut. These two iconic cookie-doughnut mashups from Krispy Kreme’s limited edition cookie-flavored doughnut collection are enough to make anyone’s day.
The wistful flavors join another beloved cookie-inspired doughnut classic creation at Krispy Kreme: the Oreo Cookies and Kreme. If you’re not familiar with what exactly this donut entails, well, let me bring you up to speed. The Oreo Cookies and Kreme doughnut is appropriately stuffed with a silky Oreo Cookies and Kreme filling, slathered with a dark chocolate icing, topped with Oreo cookie crumbles, and finished off with a sweet white drizzle.
“Like Krispy Kreme, Oreo, Nutter Butter and Chips Ahoy! are cookie institutions,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “Only Krispy Kreme can take these treats to the next level by infusing flavors to make each cookie an awesome doughnut experience.”
Krispy Kreme is known for it’s fun, original and oftentimes festive doughnut creations. Earlier this year, the North Carolina-based breakfast chain released green doughnuts for St. Patrick’s Day and a Reese’s Peanut Butter Egg doughnut for Easter. And since they’ve been around since 1937, suffice to say they know a thing or two about crafting the perfect doughnut. But of all the unique mashups the store has churned out, these two cookie and doughnut pairings from Krispy Kreme just might be the best yet.
Chips Ahoy! Doughnut
Have you ever had a doughnut topped with an actual cookie? Me either. But your dreams can now become reality thanks to the insanely indulgent creation that is the Chocolate Chip Cookie Doughnut made with Chips Ahoy! Cookies. The magical menu item takes an unglazed Krispy Kreme doughnut and pumps it full of a special cookie dough "kreme." Really, they could just stop right there and I would be totally OK with it, but wait until you read what comes next. The doughnut is then covered with dark chocolate frosting and, of course, those yummy Chips Ahoy! Cookie pieces. But the fun is just beginning. To finish this bad boy off, a mini Chips Ahoy! chocolate chip cookie is placed on top for an out-of-this-world breakfast experience. Just one bite will transport you back to the good ol’ days of being a kid.
Nutter Butter Cookie Twist Doughnut
The Nutter Butter Cookie Twist Doughnut is like taking a trip down memory lane. Reminiscent of school lunch days, this peanut butter-flavored pastry lives up to the hype. First things first: This doughnut starts off as an Original Glazed Twist doughnut, meaning its shaped just like the cookie itself. If you’ve ever had a Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Doughnut, you know that it instantly melts in your mouth upon taking the first bite — so it's only up from here. Next, the doughnut is dipped in a peanut butter icing and topped with Nutter Butter cookie pieces, and then covered once again with peanut butter icing. This goes without saying, but this doughnut contains nuts, so be wary if you have any food allergies.
Are you hungry yet? You better act fast if you want to gobble up one of these nostalgic cookie combinations. The sweet treats are available for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme locations across the United States. Stop by and try one of each, or if you're feeling generous, pick up a dozen to bring into the office and share with your coworkers.