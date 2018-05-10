It's almost comical how quickly the Kardashian clan grows. Every time I turn around it's like another new family member is pregnant or having a baby. In just two months, Kris Jenner welcomed three new granddaughters to her already massive family. Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner all welcomed wee ones this year, and Grandma Jenner, a.k.a. "Lovey," is legit keeping up. The truth is Kris Jenner's reaction to her three new grandchildren is so sweet, and if anyone can handle actually anything, it's this woman.

With Mother's Day fast approaching, Jenner is busy making plans to celebrate. With so many mothers in her family, she says it's hard to nail down where everyone will be and who will be hosting! Jenner spoke with People about her Mother's Day preparations and how she's already made room for her three new grandbabies at her table. She said, “We have three new high chairs at the table!" Presumably, those are for Khloé's daughter, True, Kylie's daughter, Stormi, and Kim's daughter, Chicago.

Jenner explained,

We’ll probably do a wonderful dinner with everybody. We’re trying to figure it out because in my family, everybody wants to do it. Kylie’s like, ‘I’ll do it!’ and Kourtney is like, ‘I’ll do it!’ It’s a good problem to have.

She added, "I thank God every day for the blessings. Just to be around watching my babies have babies, it doesn’t get any better than this."

Ugh, my heart.

Jenner is now officially the grandmother to nine grandchildren, most of which are under the age of 5. For funsies, let's just do a little family roll call.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's Kids:

North West - 4 years old

Saint West - 2 years old

Chicago West - 4 months old

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Kids:

Mason Dash Disick - 8 years old

Penelope Scotland Disick - 5 years old

Reign Aston Disick - 3 years old

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Daughter:

Dream Renée Kardashian - 1 year old

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Daughter:

Stormi Webster - 3 months old

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Daughter:

True Thompson - 1 month old

That is one hell of a Christmas gift list, Kris.

Still, if anyone is up for the challenge, it's gotta be this woman. Whether you love to hate her or hate to love her, you have to give it up to Kris Jenner. She is a force to be reckoned with. Having gone through two public divorces, the loss of her first husband Rob Kardashian, and the endless amounts of scandals surrounding her family, she somehow manages to always float to the top. She also manages her children's truly wild careers, and we can all agree the Kardashians are nothing if not successful. (Successful as in famous as hell and rich AF, obvi.)

When talking about her daughters, it's clear how proud she really is of her kids. Jenner said, "There’s a certain inner strength that the girls possess."

She added,

It’s very important to have their level of thick skin. They’re very smart girls, they’re very intelligent and they’re very creative. And they love getting up every day and working. One day it’s the Met Ball, one day it’s shooting the cover of Vogue or a campaign. There are so many things the girls have accomplished and it takes a lot of hard work and the best kind of work ethic around.

Happy Super-Mom Day, Kris! You're the best any of us have ever had.

