Kris Jenner's Net Worth Will Make You Want To Be A Reality TV Star ASAP

Have you ever thought about what it's like to be a Kardashian or a Jenner? The success, the fame, and, oh yeah, the fortune. And honestly, where would it all have started without the matriarch, momager Kris Jenner? It was Kris who initially pitched the idea of their show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, to Ryan Seacrest — which is precisely how the family got to be where they are today. I don't think I'd surprise anyone by saying that, without Kris Jenner, we might not even know the name "Kardashian," and I don't think I'd be alright with living in that kind of world. So thank you, Kris Jenner. It should also come as no surprise that without mama Jenner, the Kardashians probably wouldn't have the empire that they do today — an empire that's worth millions upon millions (and then more millions). So what is Kris Jenner's net worth? It's definitely an impressive number, and it shows just how business-savvy Jenner has been for her family all these years.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kris Jenner's net worth is $60 million. I'll let you read that once more, so it can really sink in. She is a millionaire... sixty times over. As you'd imagine, much of her net worth comes from the show — in which she serves as an executive producer — and has been a part of E!'s network since 2004. She's also made appearances on Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami, Khloé and Lamar, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Good Morning America, The Talk, and America's Next Top Model.

Jenner also had a short-lived talk show, aptly named Kris, that was sadly cancelled after its six-week trial run, and I truly don't know why the world didn't tune in to watch our queen rule prime-time television more than she already does.

Then, of course, she does this little thing called "managing all of her successful children's lives and careers," so that *probably* keeps her daily schedule pretty full.

With all of that on Jenner's plate, it's no wonder that she's raking in some serious dough. She and her family work hard on their show, and luckily for them, they get to reap the rewards. But how did Keeping Up With The Kardashians begin?

As I previously mentioned, Kris Jenner was the brains behind the show's conception. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter back in 2017, Jenner talks about having dinner with a casting director at her family's home and realizing that her family life might make for an interesting show. She said:

Before the show, I was managing Bruce's speaking career and personal appearances. ... One night, Deena Katz [casting director for Dancing With the Stars] came over for dinner and life was swirling around, and she said, 'This is a reality show — I think you should really talk to Ryan Seacrest.' So I did.

But having your entire life in the public eye doesn't come without its faults. Jenner said, "There are moments when it's hard to leave something in because it's vulnerable and it exposes us to a deeper level of emotion, and sometimes that's hard to share."

She also talked about how, when they initially started the show, they joked about keeping it going for many, many seasons. "When we first started, I jokingly said, 'We'll be on season 32, Kylie gets married.' I was kidding, and here we are, and it's season 14, so be careful what you wish for." Really hoping that we can make this a thing.

Can you even blame us? How could we not want to watch the Kardashians living their lives and allowing us to see just a sliver of the drama that comes with being a part of one of the most well-known families in reality TV history?

