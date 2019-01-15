Kourtney Kardashian wants you to know she's cool with Sofia Richie being part of the family. In an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens LIVE on Monday, Jan. 14, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian answered questions from fans on Twitter in a round of rapid fire Qs. With Scott Disick and Sofia Richie being in a serious longterm relationship, lots of fans are no doubt wondering how Kourtney Kardashian feels about Scott Disick and Sofia Richie getting engaged. No, they aren't engaged yet, keep your pants on. But they have been together for a while, so an engagement could be possible down the line.

During the interview on Jan. 14 with Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé, Cohen went through a long, long list of Twitter questions from fans. Some of the questions asked were about the family's current dynamic with Caitlyn Jenner, how Rob Kardashian is doing, how they feel about that egg beating Kylie Jenner's Instagram record, and then finally came the question about Disick and Richie.

"Kourtney, there are rumors that you are terrified of Scott Disick proposing to Sofia Richie," Cohen read from his list of questions. "What would be your reaction if they got engaged?"

“Congratulations!” Kourtney said back with a smile. Kim Kardashian piped in, saying there's no bad blood and Richie is basically family now.

“Yeah, we vacation together. It’s all good!” So, all seems to be well on this front.

If Kourtney's response to Cohen's question doesn't have you convinced that she's cool with Sofia Richie, the fact that Richie went on not one, but two vacations with the family over the holidays should do all the convincing you need.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick recently took their three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, on a vacation to Cabo, Mexico just before Christmas. In the days following Christmas, they took the kids on another vacation to Aspen for a New Year's ski trip, according to E! News. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were also along for the ride on the Aspen trip, as was Kendall Jenner and Paris Hilton. Sofia Richie was both at the Cabo and Aspen vacations, so not only is Kardashian cool with Richie being around her kids, but she's also happy to go on trips with her herself.

A source close to the family told E! News in a Dec. 29 report that Richie being welcome on family vacations should be no surprise at this point. "Everyone has accepted Sofia at this point and she has been able to tag along and be a part of the family activities," the insider revealed. As Kim said in the interview with Cohen regarding Richie and as Khloé said regarding Caitlyn Jenner, the family is leaving all of their drama in 2018 and starting 2019 on a fresher note.

That's not all that their interview on Watch What Happens LIVE revealed. Cohen, who is expecting his first child via surrogate soon, asked Kim Kardashian if the rumors that she and Kanye West are expecting a fourth baby are true. And she confirmed it! Not only did she confirm the news, she also revealed it's a baby boy due "sometime soon."

“It’s a boy, I think it’s been out there,” she said to Cohen. “I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people. I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk." Oops?

So there you have it: Baby Kimye No. 4 is on the way, and Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian are cool. What a start to 2019.