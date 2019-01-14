How was your weekend? If it was anything like mine, you spent it 1) snowed in and 2) scrolling through Instagram, only to be greeted by the same picture of a lone brown egg, over and over again. So, what gives? In case you missed it, someone started an Instagram account called @world_record_egg with the sole intent to grab more likes than a certain beauty mogul/Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. And you know what? It freaking worked, you guys! Like, the egg won. And Kylie Jenner's reaction to an egg beating her Instagram record is actually hilarious, so I think it's time we all bow down since it's clear that the youngest Kar-Jenner sibling's sense of humor is legit goals.

OK, so the @world_record_egg — or "Egg Gang" — account first posted a picture of a plain egg on Jan. 4. By Jan. 13, it had surpassed 18.1 million likes on Insta. Because it's not a regular egg, fam. It's a cool egg. And those 18.1 million red hearts helped it officially swipe the title of being the most-liked Instagram post ever, an honor previously held by Kylie Jenner’s birth announcement for baby Stormi, and before that, by Beyoncé's freaking pregnancy announcement for Rumi and Sir.

The internet likes babies, OK? (Especially baby eggs, apparently.)

Anyway, here's the original post, which is now up to over 30 million likes:

"Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram," the caption read. "Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this 🙌."

And here is the epic "Kylie when she sees the world record egg account" meme Jenner posted in response, which featured a video of herself cracking a similar-looking egg on the pavement.

"Take that little egg," the reality star wrote in her caption. And, like, well done, KyKy! Was she annoyed to lose her title? Maybe a little. But I'm guessing that being the reigning queen of likes probably wasn't all it was cracked up to be.

And if you thought you were gonna get through this story without stumbling across at least one pun, feel free to eggs-it now.

Meanwhile, while the Egg Gang account seems to have mastered its initial goal with relative ease — and even updated its bio to "Official world record holders of the most liked picture on Instagram" in order to reflect that impressive accomplishment — it seems that the mystery 'grammers behind the whole thing are not planning to rest on those brown, speckled laurels for even a minute.

Check out this update posted to the Egg Gang Instagram story late on Jan. 13:

Instagram/ Egg Gang

"This is madness," it read. "What a time to be alive! It doesn't end here though, we're only just getting started. #EggGang. Mic drop."

I have no idea what this means. Maybe they're now planning to get a chicken to de-throne the egg? But apparently, there's gonna be some Egg Gang merch headed our way any day now.

Instagram/ Egg Gang

Because it's 2019, and if you break a world record but don't advertise it on a bunch of coffee mugs and mouse pads, did you even really break the record?

Honestly, the whole thing is all kinds of fascinating and I'm kinda pumped to see what comes next.

Or to poach a line from the most famous egg ever:

What an eggs-citing time to be alive.

#PunGang