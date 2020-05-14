The Kardashian sisters just can't catch a break. One day after Khloé Kardashian had to shut down pregnancy rumors, Kourtney is now doing the same. There's never a shortage of criticism in the comments section of any given KarJenner photo, and Kourtney had to face the dreaded "are you pregnant?" question under her most recent bikini selfie. But leave it to Kourt to turn lemons into lemonade, because her response to fans was actually so positive. Kourtney Kardashian's response to pregnancy rumors was class at its finest.

The photo in question was part of a slideshow post, and Kourt looked drop-dead-gorgeous in each photo as she flaunted her physique. But that didn't stop her followers from jumping to conclusions. "SHE'S PREGNANT," one fan declared after seeing her bikini snapshots.

Kourt didn't let the speculation continue for long. Instead of getting angry, she embraced her curves with a body-positive message that deserves a slow clap.

“This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it,” she wrote. “I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body.” You can see the interaction over on Comments By Celebs.

This isn't the first time fans have played the guessing game. In January, Kourt had a similar experience when fans speculated she was pregnant. "No I wish," she responded at the time, which had fans convinced Kourtney was open to having a fourth child.

Meanwhile, her sister Khloé took a slightly more savage stance when addressing pregnancy rumors of her own. She hit back at false claims she was pregnant with her and Tristan Thompson's second child together on May 13.

"I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away," she said in a series of tweets. "The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick. "

The Kardashian sisters will continue to stand up for themselves like the fearless queens they are. Life in the spotlight can't be easy, but Kourtney handled this rumor with all the grace in the world.