Kourtney Kardashian is all about her family. Over the years, Kardashian has made it loud and clear that her three children are the most important thing in her life. In fact, she isn't even ruling out the possibility of adding to her family at some point in the future. That's why Kourtney Kardashian's response to someone saying she looks pregnant was epic.

Kardashian recently stepped back from filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians after months and months of bickering with her sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, who couldn't accept Kourtney wanted to put 100% of her effort into herself and being a mom.

“I’ve been taking less time with filming and, in general, with work,” Kourtney told Health Magazine for its April 2020 cover story. “My sisters don’t like when I say ‘setting boundaries,’ but it’s more about a schedule. I try to make myself available to my kids to really be a mom. And I want to be in charge of my time and schedule in order to do the things that are bringing me happiness.”

While Kourtney is currently focusing on her sons, Mason and Reign, and daughter, Penelope, she also isn't ruling out the possibility of having more kids in the future. "I don't know what I want," Kourt said during a Feb. 2018 episode of KUWTK. "What if I want a kid in the next 10 years?"

So on Friday, April 10, when someone commented on Kourtney's Instagram picture saying she looked pregnant, it didn't seem to bother her at all. But that doesn't mean Kourtney was going to sit back and not respond.

"You are pregnant," the user wrote, to which another quickly chimed in: "Nope, wish she was though."

After Kourtney caught wind of the two comments, she was quick to reply, "Put the blessing out there though," alongside the praying emoji.

While it's not 100% clear what Kourtney meant, it appears she subtly denied the speculation she's pregnant, but hinted that it would be a blessing if she were. Spot on, Kourt.

Her response was close to the one she wrote in January 2020 when a fan asked if she was pregnant. "No I wish," Kourtney replied adding the pregnant woman emoji.

Kourtney doesn't seem to be bothered by the constant speculation she's pregnant, in fact, she meets the comments with positive thoughts of her own.