Amidst the chaos, the glitz, and the glamour that is the life of a Hollywood celebrity, a little self-care probably goes a long way. After taking a step back from filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney has been staying busy, but in the most positive way. Apparently, she's become quite the self-care queen. Here's what Kourtney Kardashian does when she's not filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kourt gave insight into her day-to-day life when chatting with Health magazine. She used the cover story to open up about her struggle with anxiety, revealing that she's been going to therapy consistently for three years.

“Once a week I go to a double session,” she said. “I look forward to it every week. Having that awareness, I find that I can almost catch things before they become a bigger deal. When those harder moments do happen, I think, ‘What’s the lesson that I’m supposed to be learning?'”

She also has been staying busy in other ways. “My workouts are key, too. And I go to church once a week, if I can. I go with friends, and we go to dinner afterward. I’m such a homebody; it’s important for me to force myself to do something social," she explained.

According to Kourtney, she's really spent time figuring out what's most important to her right now. “I’m really trying to put my energy into things that are fulfilling and enjoyable,” she said.

You may remember there was a lot of drama between Kourt and her sisters when she first decided she was going to take a break from filming, but it sounds like a little less time behind the cameras did her well.

“I’ve been taking less time with filming and, in general, with work,” she added. “My sisters don’t like when I say ‘setting boundaries,’ but it’s more about a schedule. I try to make myself available to my kids to really be a mom. And I want to be in charge of my time and schedule in order to do the things that are bringing me happiness.”

Thankfully, KUWTK fans don't have to worry about missing Kourt too much. According to mama Kris Jenner, Kourtney's break was much-needed, but short-lived.

“She’s filming again,” her mom confirmed on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in February. “I think she just needed a little bit of a break. You know how we all hit a tipping point? She hit a wall and she was frustrated,” said Jenner.

With a new season of KUWTK just around the corner, my fingers are crossed we'll see plenty of Kourt. But either way, it's great to see she's learned to prioritize her health and happiness before everything else.